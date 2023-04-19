Pope presents shards from cross of Christ for King Charles' coronation

Variety
2023-04-19 | 08:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Pope presents shards from cross of Christ for King Charles&#39; coronation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Pope presents shards from cross of Christ for King Charles' coronation

Pope Francis has gifted fragments believed to be from the True Cross on which Jesus was crucified to form part of a new processional cross which will be used at the coronation of Britain's King Charles next month.

The new cross, made from recycled silver along with Welsh slate and reclaimed wood, was a gift from the king to the Church in Wales to mark its centenary in 2020. It will lead the coronation procession at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

It features two small shards from the relic donated by the pope which have been shaped into a cross behind a rose crystal gemstone.

"In a significant ecumenical gesture, the Cross of Wales will incorporate a relic of the True Cross, the personal gift of Pope Francis to His Majesty the King to mark the Coronation," the Church in Wales, a branch of the Anglican Church, said in a statement.

After the coronation, the cross will be shared between the Anglican and Roman Catholic churches in Wales.

"Its design speaks to our Christian faith, our heritage, our resources and our commitment to sustainability," said Andrew John, the Anglican Archbishop of Wales, who blessed the cross at a service on Wednesday in Llandudno in North Wales.

"We are delighted too that its first use will be to guide their majesties into Westminster Abbey at the Coronation Service."

Charles has close links to Wales. As heir to the British throne, he held the ancient title of Prince of Wales until he became king last September on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. His son and heir William is now Prince of Wales.
 
 

Variety

Pope

Presents

Shards

Cross

Christ

King Charles

Coronation

LBCI Next
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
China aiming for 'global technological supremacy', British cyber chief says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-18

Factbox: Why does King Charles have a coronation ceremony and what happens?

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Gold coach procession and new emoji for King Charles' coronation

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

King Charles III's coronation: what we know with month to go

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-06

Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
10:40

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
Variety
08:01

China aiming for 'global technological supremacy', British cyber chief says

LBCI
Variety
07:58

OVHcloud cuts sales and margin targets, shares tumble

LBCI
Variety
07:54

China's CATL unveils condensed matter battery to power civil aircraft

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia

LBCI
World
16:21

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-16

Saudi Arabia aims for huge new downtown in Riyadh by 2030

LBCI
Variety
06:15

Biden's push for electric vehicles hits deep in the heart of Texas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
16:21

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:28

Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil

LBCI
Variety
06:40

Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app