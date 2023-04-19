News
Pope presents shards from cross of Christ for King Charles' coronation
Variety
2023-04-19 | 08:12
Pope presents shards from cross of Christ for King Charles' coronation
Pope Francis has gifted fragments believed to be from the True Cross on which Jesus was crucified to form part of a new processional cross which will be used at the coronation of Britain's King Charles next month.
The new cross, made from recycled silver along with Welsh slate and reclaimed wood, was a gift from the king to the Church in Wales to mark its centenary in 2020. It will lead the coronation procession at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.
It features two small shards from the relic donated by the pope which have been shaped into a cross behind a rose crystal gemstone.
"In a significant ecumenical gesture, the Cross of Wales will incorporate a relic of the True Cross, the personal gift of Pope Francis to His Majesty the King to mark the Coronation," the Church in Wales, a branch of the Anglican Church, said in a statement.
After the coronation, the cross will be shared between the Anglican and Roman Catholic churches in Wales.
"Its design speaks to our Christian faith, our heritage, our resources and our commitment to sustainability," said Andrew John, the Anglican Archbishop of Wales, who blessed the cross at a service on Wednesday in Llandudno in North Wales.
"We are delighted too that its first use will be to guide their majesties into Westminster Abbey at the Coronation Service."
Charles has close links to Wales. As heir to the British throne, he held the ancient title of Prince of Wales until he became king last September on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. His son and heir William is now Prince of Wales.
Reuters
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
China aiming for 'global technological supremacy', British cyber chief says
Previous
World
2023-04-18
Factbox: Why does King Charles have a coronation ceremony and what happens?
World
2023-04-18
Factbox: Why does King Charles have a coronation ceremony and what happens?
0
World
2023-04-10
Gold coach procession and new emoji for King Charles' coronation
World
2023-04-10
Gold coach procession and new emoji for King Charles' coronation
0
World
2023-04-05
King Charles III's coronation: what we know with month to go
World
2023-04-05
King Charles III's coronation: what we know with month to go
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-06
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
Press Highlights
2023-03-06
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
0
Variety
08:01
China aiming for 'global technological supremacy', British cyber chief says
Variety
08:01
China aiming for 'global technological supremacy', British cyber chief says
0
Variety
07:58
OVHcloud cuts sales and margin targets, shares tumble
Variety
07:58
OVHcloud cuts sales and margin targets, shares tumble
0
Variety
07:54
China's CATL unveils condensed matter battery to power civil aircraft
Variety
07:54
China's CATL unveils condensed matter battery to power civil aircraft
0
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
0
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
0
Middle East
2023-02-16
Saudi Arabia aims for huge new downtown in Riyadh by 2030
Middle East
2023-02-16
Saudi Arabia aims for huge new downtown in Riyadh by 2030
0
Variety
06:15
Biden's push for electric vehicles hits deep in the heart of Texas
Variety
06:15
Biden's push for electric vehicles hits deep in the heart of Texas
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
1
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
2
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
3
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
4
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
5
Lebanon News
11:05
US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil
Lebanon News
11:05
US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil
6
Variety
06:40
Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs
Variety
06:40
Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs
7
Press Highlights
02:37
Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation
Press Highlights
02:37
Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation
8
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
