Singapore's CBC, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala raise $315 mln for Hasten Biopharmaceutic

2023-04-20 | 03:14
Singapore&#39;s CBC, Abu Dhabi&#39;s Mubadala raise $315 mln for Hasten Biopharmaceutic
Singapore's CBC, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala raise $315 mln for Hasten Biopharmaceutic

Singapore-based healthcare investment firm CBC Group said on Thursday that it and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, Mubadala Investment Co completed a $315 million fundraising round for Hasten Biopharmaceutic Co Ltd.

The proceeds will be used to fund future acquisitions and business development of pipeline assets, CBC said.
 

