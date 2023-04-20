News
China's Changan Auto to invest $285 mln in EV facility in Thailand
2023-04-20 | 06:25
China's Changan Auto to invest $285 mln in EV facility in Thailand
Chinese auto maker Changan Auto (000625.SZ) will invest $285 million in a facility in Thailand to produce 100,000 electric vehicles (EVs) annually, Thailand's Board of Investment said on Thursday.
The company aims to sell the EVs in Thailand, Southeast Asia, Australia, and South Africa, said the board's secretary-general, Narit Therdsteerasukdi.
Thailand is Asia's fourth-largest autos assembly and export hub for carmakers like Toyota (7203.T) and Honda (7267.T). The industry accounts for about 10% of Thailand's GDP and manufacturing jobs.
"Changan's decision to invest in Thailand is a significant milestone in promoting the country as the world's major EV production base," said Narit.
Other Chinese EV makers like BYD have also invested in Thai plants as demand heats up among domestic consumers choosing from brands like Great Wall Motors and Tesla.
($1 = 34.4300 baht)
Reuters
Related Articles
Variety
2023-04-15
Ferrari fever? Classic cars roar into investment funds
Variety
2023-04-15
Ferrari fever? Classic cars roar into investment funds
Variety
2023-04-19
Volkswagen pumps 1B euros into China electric vehicle center
Variety
2023-04-19
Volkswagen pumps 1B euros into China electric vehicle center
World
2023-04-19
As EV costs tumble in China, an export wave builds
World
2023-04-19
As EV costs tumble in China, an export wave builds
Variety
2023-04-19
Once-dominant foreign auto brands pledge comeback in China
Variety
2023-04-19
Once-dominant foreign auto brands pledge comeback in China
Recommended For You
Variety
08:46
Outsourcing giant Capita fears customer data stolen during ransomware attack
Variety
08:46
Outsourcing giant Capita fears customer data stolen during ransomware attack
Variety
08:42
3CX’s supply chain attack was caused by… another supply chain attack
Variety
08:42
3CX’s supply chain attack was caused by… another supply chain attack
Variety
08:40
Imgur will ban explicit images on its platform this month
Variety
08:40
Imgur will ban explicit images on its platform this month
Variety
08:28
Uber and Cartken are bringing sidewalk delivery robots to Virginia
Variety
08:28
Uber and Cartken are bringing sidewalk delivery robots to Virginia
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
World
2023-04-16
Russia's Wagner releases over 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war for Orthodox Easter
World
2023-04-16
Russia's Wagner releases over 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war for Orthodox Easter
World
2023-04-11
Hong Kong finance official to make first visit to Britain in three years
World
2023-04-11
Hong Kong finance official to make first visit to Britain in three years
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Videos
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
1
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
4
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians
6
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
7
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
8
Middle East
11:36
Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform
Middle East
11:36
Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform
