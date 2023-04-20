Culture Minister exempts citizens from entrance fees to the National Museum of Beirut

In celebration of World Heritage Day, Caretaker Minister of Culture, Mohammad Mortada, decided on Wednesday to exempt citizens from entrance fees to the National Museum of Beirut from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm for one week.



This decision was made in line with a previous one to open the doors of landmarks such as Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, and Jbeil to Lebanese visitors for free for one week, ending next Tuesday.