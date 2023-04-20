Google Meet now lets you pause video streams of individual tiles

2023-04-20 | 07:08
Google Meet now lets you pause video streams of individual tiles
Google Meet now lets you pause video streams of individual tiles

Google Meet is rolling out a new feature that will you to pause the video streams for individual tiles to improve focus on frequent speakers or presenters.

To turn off individual feeds, you can tap the three-dot menu next to the person’s name in the sidebar on the web, and click on “Don’t watch.” On mobile, there is a new “Audio only” mode, which turns off all feeds apart from the presenter’s feed. Hopefully, Google rolls out this facility to desktops as well.

The “Audio only” mode is certainly helpful to save data if you are on the move.

Google said that Meet won’t notify others when you switch off their video feeds. Plus, their meeting experience will remain unchanged.
 

