Watch SpaceX try to launch Starship to orbit for the first time… again

SpaceX is launching its Starship rocket from its Starbase facility in southern Texas today – the first time it’s trying to fly the fully-stacked version of the launch vehicle, which means Starship itself is set atop the Super Heavy booster that it requires to reach orbit.



SpaceX has flown the Starship prototype before, but only the upper stage and only on relatively short hops. The likelihood that the fully assembled Starship and booster combo actually reaches orbit isn’t guaranteed – and in fact, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has previously suggested the likelihood of explosive failure is fairly high on this try.