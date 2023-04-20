Tesla Q1 income falls 24 percent as EV price cuts squeeze profits

2023-04-20
0min
Tesla reported Wednesday net income of $2.51 billion in the first quarter, a 24 percent drop from the same period last year as the company’s EV price-cutting strategy cut into profits.

Tesla has repeatedly reduced the price of its four EVs — the Model S, Model X, Model Y and Model 3 — in the United States as well as Europe and China. That strategy has helped boost sales with revenue in the first quarter reaching $23.3 billion, a 24 percent pop from the same period last year.

But it has also squeezed the automaker’s traditionally robust automotive gross margins. At the same time, Tesla’s operating expenses have remained mostly flat (falling just 1 percent from Q1 in 2022) and its capital expenditures have increased. The company reported that it spent $2 billion in capital expenditures in the first quarter, a 17 percent increase from the same quarter last year.
 

