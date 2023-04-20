Primo is the IT tool for companies that are too small for an IT manager

Meet Primo, a French startup that recently raised a $3.4 million funding round to build a software-as-a-service product that handles the IT needs of small and medium companies. Primo keeps track of your fleet of devices and can then help you manage it without a dedicated IT manager.



Headline and Global Founders Capital are leading the funding round, with several business angels also participating, such as Arthur Waller, Romain Niccoli, Ilana Elbaz, Josef Bovet, Mathieu Birach and Romain Libeau.



Small companies usually don’t have a dedicated IT team. They tend to hire their first IT manager when they reach 200 or 300 employees. Before that, it’s a mess. Some people in the team are “pretty good with computers” and can fix minor issues. For heavy-duty tasks, companies often rely on outsourced IT.