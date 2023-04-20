Primo is the IT tool for companies that are too small for an IT manager

Variety
2023-04-20 | 08:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Primo is the IT tool for companies that are too small for an IT manager
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Primo is the IT tool for companies that are too small for an IT manager

Meet Primo, a French startup that recently raised a $3.4 million funding round to build a software-as-a-service product that handles the IT needs of small and medium companies. Primo keeps track of your fleet of devices and can then help you manage it without a dedicated IT manager.

Headline and Global Founders Capital are leading the funding round, with several business angels also participating, such as Arthur Waller, Romain Niccoli, Ilana Elbaz, Josef Bovet, Mathieu Birach and Romain Libeau.

Small companies usually don’t have a dedicated IT team. They tend to hire their first IT manager when they reach 200 or 300 employees. Before that, it’s a mess. Some people in the team are “pretty good with computers” and can fix minor issues. For heavy-duty tasks, companies often rely on outsourced IT.
 

Variety

Primo

IT

Tool

Companies

Too

Small

Manager

French

Startup

LBCI Next
Capital crunch shines a light on the importance of founders’ mental health, investors say
Kate raises $7.6 million for its electric micro-cars
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-20

PitchBook’s new tool uses AI to predict which startups will successfully exit

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-02

ToolJet, an open source low-code app builder, wants to help companies do more with less

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-18

Avalor wants to unify cybersecurity tools by aggregating data

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-17

Adobe to add generative AI tools into its video editing software

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:46

Outsourcing giant Capita fears customer data stolen during ransomware attack

LBCI
Variety
08:42

3CX’s supply chain attack was caused by… another supply chain attack

LBCI
Variety
08:40

Imgur will ban explicit images on its platform this month

LBCI
Variety
08:28

Uber and Cartken are bringing sidewalk delivery robots to Virginia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:56

Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors

LBCI
World
2023-04-18

Putin visits two regions in Ukraine, Russia presses assault on Bakhmut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah

LBCI
Variety
08:28

Uber and Cartken are bringing sidewalk delivery robots to Virginia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:56

Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:40

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:40

The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation

LBCI
World
04:48

Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates

LBCI
Middle East
11:36

Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app