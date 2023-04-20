Uber and Cartken are bringing sidewalk delivery robots to Virginia

Uber is expanding its partnership with sidewalk delivery robot startup Cartken to Fairfax, Virginia.



Starting Thursday, UberEats customers around the Mosaic District can choose to have food from select merchants delivered via one of Cartken’s small, six-wheeled, autonomous bots.



This is the second city where Uber and Cartken are partnering for commercial deliveries. The companies first launched a pilot in Miami in December, which is ongoing.



The Mosaic District is a shopping and dining center, and the bots will deliver food from restaurants to homes and businesses “in an around” the district, according to an Uber spokesperson. Uber did not specify what the delivery radius would be, but the district is about 31 acres, or 0.5 square miles, according to the Fairfax County Department of Planning and Development.