News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Uber and Cartken are bringing sidewalk delivery robots to Virginia
Variety
2023-04-20 | 08:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Uber and Cartken are bringing sidewalk delivery robots to Virginia
Uber is expanding its partnership with sidewalk delivery robot startup Cartken to Fairfax, Virginia.
Starting Thursday, UberEats customers around the Mosaic District can choose to have food from select merchants delivered via one of Cartken’s small, six-wheeled, autonomous bots.
This is the second city where Uber and Cartken are partnering for commercial deliveries. The companies first launched a pilot in Miami in December, which is ongoing.
The Mosaic District is a shopping and dining center, and the bots will deliver food from restaurants to homes and businesses “in an around” the district, according to an Uber spokesperson. Uber did not specify what the delivery radius would be, but the district is about 31 acres, or 0.5 square miles, according to the Fairfax County Department of Planning and Development.
TechCrunch
Variety
Uber
Cartken
Bringing
Sidewalk
Robots
Virginia
Next
Imgur will ban explicit images on its platform this month
Proton announces Proton Pass, a password manager
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-19
Indian taxi startup BluSmart picks EV fight with Uber
Variety
2023-04-19
Indian taxi startup BluSmart picks EV fight with Uber
0
Variety
2023-04-14
Washington Uber and Lyft drivers win paid family and medical leave
Variety
2023-04-14
Washington Uber and Lyft drivers win paid family and medical leave
0
Variety
2023-03-23
Boston Dynamics puts its robots to work
Variety
2023-03-23
Boston Dynamics puts its robots to work
0
Variety
2023-03-20
Uber, Lyft trade group asks Biden's labor nominee to explain position on gig workers
Variety
2023-03-20
Uber, Lyft trade group asks Biden's labor nominee to explain position on gig workers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
12:03
BuzzFeed to shut down news division and lay off 15% staff
Variety
12:03
BuzzFeed to shut down news division and lay off 15% staff
0
Variety
11:33
Italy's Prada to invest 60 mln euros to help boost production capacity
Variety
11:33
Italy's Prada to invest 60 mln euros to help boost production capacity
0
Variety
10:35
From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty
Variety
10:35
From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty
0
Variety
08:46
Outsourcing giant Capita fears customer data stolen during ransomware attack
Variety
08:46
Outsourcing giant Capita fears customer data stolen during ransomware attack
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-02
Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah
Middle East
2023-03-02
Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah
0
Variety
07:10
Pinterest brings on Google Pixel VP to fill chief product officer position
Variety
07:10
Pinterest brings on Google Pixel VP to fill chief product officer position
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
0
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
3
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
4
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
5
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
6
Lebanon Economy
07:59
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
Lebanon Economy
07:59
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
7
Variety
08:12
Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads
Variety
08:12
Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads
8
News Bulletin Reports
07:22
Lebanese community under siege in Sudan amidst escalating clashes
News Bulletin Reports
07:22
Lebanese community under siege in Sudan amidst escalating clashes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store