Imgur will ban explicit images on its platform this month

Image hosting platform Imgur is set to ban explicit images on its platform from May 15. The company updated its terms of service and said that the company will focus on removing “nudity, pornography, & sexually explicit content” from the site later this month.



The Medialab-owned company said that explicit content formed a risk to Imgur’s “community and its business” and disallowing such stuff will “protect the future of the Imgur community.”



The image hosting platform said that it will still allow artistic nudity but as it is switching to a mix of automatic and human moderation, there might be issues in uploading certain content.



“Artistic nudity will continue to be permitted, as it was permitted under the Rules previously – however, since we’re calibrating automated detection in these early stages, some content that may have been permitted under “artistic exceptions” previously may not apply here. We will not be issuing any warnings, account suspensions, or bans in relation to these automated flags – but this may impact what is allowed to be submitted or uploaded,” Imgur said in its blog post.