Imgur will ban explicit images on its platform this month

Variety
2023-04-20 | 08:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Imgur will ban explicit images on its platform this month
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Imgur will ban explicit images on its platform this month

Image hosting platform Imgur is set to ban explicit images on its platform from May 15. The company updated its terms of service and said that the company will focus on removing “nudity, pornography, & sexually explicit content” from the site later this month.

The Medialab-owned company said that explicit content formed a risk to Imgur’s “community and its business” and disallowing such stuff will “protect the future of the Imgur community.”

The image hosting platform said that it will still allow artistic nudity but as it is switching to a mix of automatic and human moderation, there might be issues in uploading certain content.

“Artistic nudity will continue to be permitted, as it was permitted under the Rules previously – however, since we’re calibrating automated detection in these early stages, some content that may have been permitted under “artistic exceptions” previously may not apply here. We will not be issuing any warnings, account suspensions, or bans in relation to these automated flags – but this may impact what is allowed to be submitted or uploaded,” Imgur said in its blog post.
 

Variety

Imgur

Ban

Explicit

Images

Platform

LBCI Next
3CX’s supply chain attack was caused by… another supply chain attack
Uber and Cartken are bringing sidewalk delivery robots to Virginia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-18

Lebanese hop on the ChatGPT craze, as the platform translates into the Lebanese dialect

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-21

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-14

Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

UNICEF launches new youth-centered volunteer platform in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
12:03

BuzzFeed to shut down news division and lay off 15% staff

LBCI
Variety
11:33

Italy's Prada to invest 60 mln euros to help boost production capacity

LBCI
Variety
10:35

From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Variety
08:46

Outsourcing giant Capita fears customer data stolen during ransomware attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah

LBCI
Variety
07:10

Pinterest brings on Google Pixel VP to fill chief product officer position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:27

The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:40

The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation

LBCI
World
04:48

Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:27

The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:59

Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate

LBCI
Variety
08:12

Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:22

Lebanese community under siege in Sudan amidst escalating clashes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app