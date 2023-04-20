Dr. Elias Saadi is the story of an American of Lebanese origin who was born and lived all his life in the United States and remained, like the Cedar, steadfast in defending Lebanon, its freedom, and sovereignty with the American administration.



He was a doctor who recorded achievements in the world of cardiology, and in his heart, an open wound remained, which is Lebanon.



Throughout his 90 years in Youngstown, USA, he remained as if he had lived in the vicinity of Bejje from which Victoria and Tufic, his mother and father, hailed.



Elias Saadi not only opened the doors of Washington to Bachir Gemayel. In it, he founded a lobby supporting Lebanon, the American Lebanese League (A.L.L.), which was able to change the American policy towards Lebanon by adopting it to protect its sovereignty, freedom, and the unity of its people.



In the garden of the White House, there is a cedar from Lebanon planted in 1978. It was planted by the late President Jimmy Carter, with Elias Saadi beside him. Saadi kept visiting Lebanon, even in the most dangerous stages of the war, to perform political and humanitarian missions.



In the 80s, President Amine Gemayel decorated him as a Knight of the Order of the Cedar given by the ambassador at the time and the Minister of Foreign Affairs today, Abdallah Bou Habib.



Elias Saadi, with his influential testimony in the US Congress, established the Syria Accountability Act and contributed to its expulsion from Lebanon.



Elias Saadi passed away, and his body is buried in the United States, but his heart remains in Lebanon, and he chose his son, Edward, to carry this trust.