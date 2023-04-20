From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty

Variety
2023-04-20 | 10:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi&#39;s a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon&#39;s sovereignty
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty

Dr. Elias Saadi is the story of an American of Lebanese origin who was born and lived all his life in the United States and remained, like the Cedar, steadfast in defending Lebanon, its freedom, and sovereignty with the American administration. 

He was a doctor who recorded achievements in the world of cardiology, and in his heart, an open wound remained, which is Lebanon. 

Throughout his 90 years in Youngstown, USA, he remained as if he had lived in the vicinity of Bejje from which Victoria and Tufic, his mother and father, hailed. 

Elias Saadi not only opened the doors of Washington to Bachir Gemayel. In it, he founded a lobby supporting Lebanon, the American Lebanese League (A.L.L.), which was able to change the American policy towards Lebanon by adopting it to protect its sovereignty, freedom, and the unity of its people. 

In the garden of the White House, there is a cedar from Lebanon planted in 1978. It was planted by the late President Jimmy Carter, with Elias Saadi beside him. Saadi kept visiting Lebanon, even in the most dangerous stages of the war, to perform political and humanitarian missions. 

In the 80s, President Amine Gemayel decorated him as a Knight of the Order of the Cedar given by the ambassador at the time and the Minister of Foreign Affairs today, Abdallah Bou Habib. 

Elias Saadi, with his influential testimony in the US Congress, established the Syria Accountability Act and contributed to its expulsion from Lebanon. 

Elias Saadi passed away, and his body is buried in the United States, but his heart remains in Lebanon, and he chose his son, Edward, to carry this trust.
 

Lebanon News

Variety

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Diaspora

USA

Doctor

Elias Saadi

Lebanese

Origins

Cedar

Sovereignty

American Administration

LBCI Next
Singapore's CBC, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala raise $315 mln for Hasten Biopharmaceutic
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-19

In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Cannes Critics' Week names director of Lebanese origins as jury president

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-07

Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-06

US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
12:03

BuzzFeed to shut down news division and lay off 15% staff

LBCI
Variety
11:33

Italy's Prada to invest 60 mln euros to help boost production capacity

LBCI
Variety
08:46

Outsourcing giant Capita fears customer data stolen during ransomware attack

LBCI
Variety
08:42

3CX’s supply chain attack was caused by… another supply chain attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah

LBCI
Variety
07:10

Pinterest brings on Google Pixel VP to fill chief product officer position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:27

The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:40

The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation

LBCI
World
04:48

Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:27

The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:59

Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate

LBCI
Variety
08:12

Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:22

Lebanese community under siege in Sudan amidst escalating clashes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app