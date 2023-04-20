News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty
Variety
2023-04-20 | 10:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty
Dr. Elias Saadi is the story of an American of Lebanese origin who was born and lived all his life in the United States and remained, like the Cedar, steadfast in defending Lebanon, its freedom, and sovereignty with the American administration.
He was a doctor who recorded achievements in the world of cardiology, and in his heart, an open wound remained, which is Lebanon.
Throughout his 90 years in Youngstown, USA, he remained as if he had lived in the vicinity of Bejje from which Victoria and Tufic, his mother and father, hailed.
Elias Saadi not only opened the doors of Washington to Bachir Gemayel. In it, he founded a lobby supporting Lebanon, the American Lebanese League (A.L.L.), which was able to change the American policy towards Lebanon by adopting it to protect its sovereignty, freedom, and the unity of its people.
In the garden of the White House, there is a cedar from Lebanon planted in 1978. It was planted by the late President Jimmy Carter, with Elias Saadi beside him. Saadi kept visiting Lebanon, even in the most dangerous stages of the war, to perform political and humanitarian missions.
In the 80s, President Amine Gemayel decorated him as a Knight of the Order of the Cedar given by the ambassador at the time and the Minister of Foreign Affairs today, Abdallah Bou Habib.
Elias Saadi, with his influential testimony in the US Congress, established the Syria Accountability Act and contributed to its expulsion from Lebanon.
Elias Saadi passed away, and his body is buried in the United States, but his heart remains in Lebanon, and he chose his son, Edward, to carry this trust.
Lebanon News
Variety
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Diaspora
USA
Doctor
Elias Saadi
Lebanese
Origins
Cedar
Sovereignty
American Administration
Next
Singapore's CBC, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala raise $315 mln for Hasten Biopharmaceutic
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Cannes Critics' Week names director of Lebanese origins as jury president
Variety
2023-04-12
Cannes Critics' Week names director of Lebanese origins as jury president
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-07
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
2023-04-07
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
0
Middle East
2023-04-06
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
2023-04-06
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
12:03
BuzzFeed to shut down news division and lay off 15% staff
Variety
12:03
BuzzFeed to shut down news division and lay off 15% staff
0
Variety
11:33
Italy's Prada to invest 60 mln euros to help boost production capacity
Variety
11:33
Italy's Prada to invest 60 mln euros to help boost production capacity
0
Variety
08:46
Outsourcing giant Capita fears customer data stolen during ransomware attack
Variety
08:46
Outsourcing giant Capita fears customer data stolen during ransomware attack
0
Variety
08:42
3CX’s supply chain attack was caused by… another supply chain attack
Variety
08:42
3CX’s supply chain attack was caused by… another supply chain attack
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-02
Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah
Middle East
2023-03-02
Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah
0
Variety
07:10
Pinterest brings on Google Pixel VP to fill chief product officer position
Variety
07:10
Pinterest brings on Google Pixel VP to fill chief product officer position
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
0
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals
3
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
4
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
5
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
07:27
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
6
Lebanon Economy
07:59
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
Lebanon Economy
07:59
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
7
Variety
08:12
Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads
Variety
08:12
Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads
8
News Bulletin Reports
07:22
Lebanese community under siege in Sudan amidst escalating clashes
News Bulletin Reports
07:22
Lebanese community under siege in Sudan amidst escalating clashes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store