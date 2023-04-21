Twitter drops 'government-funded media' tag on NPR, other media accounts

Variety
2023-04-21 | 03:28
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Twitter drops &#39;government-funded media&#39; tag on NPR, other media accounts
Twitter drops 'government-funded media' tag on NPR, other media accounts

Twitter dropped the "Government-funded Media" tag, which implies government involvement in editorial content, on some accounts like National Public Radio (NPR) and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), their accounts showed on Friday.

Besides NPR and CBC, the tag, labeled 'state-affiliated media' earlier, was also absent from the British Broadcasting Corp's (BBC) Twitter account.

Earlier this month, NPR and CBC paused their activities on the social media platform, arguing that the tag did not accurately capture their governance structure.

In an interview with BBC last week, Twitter's billionaire owner Elon Musk said the company was trying to be "accurate" and looking into amending the label.

"Our goal is simply to be as truthful and accurate as possible. We're adjusting the label to be 'publicly funded', which I think is perhaps not too objectionable," Musk had said.

Reuters
 

Variety

Twitter

Media

Tag

National Public Radio

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation

Accounts

