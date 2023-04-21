Google consolidates AI research divisions into Google DeepMind

Variety
2023-04-21 | 06:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Google consolidates AI research divisions into Google DeepMind
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Google consolidates AI research divisions into Google DeepMind

As Google looks to maintain pace in AI with the rest of the tech giants, it’s consolidating its AI research divisions.

Today Google announced Google DeepMind, a new unit made up of the DeepMind team and the Google Brain team from Google Research. In a blog post, DeepMind co-founder and CEO Demis Hassabis said that Google DeepMind will work “in close collaboration . . . across the Google product areas” to “deliver AI research and products.”

As a part of Google DeepMind’s formation, Google says that it’ll create a new scientific board to oversee research progress and the direction of the unit, which will be led by Koray Kavukcuoglu, VP of research at DeepMind. Eli Collins, VP of product at Google Research, will join Google DeepMind as VP of product, while Google Brain lead Zoubin Ghahramani will become a member of the Google DeepMind research leadership team, reporting to Kavukcuoglu.

Meanwhile, Jeff Dean, one of the co-founders of Google Brain, will take on the elevated role of chief scientist for both Google Research and Google DeepMind, reporting to Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Google Research will remain an independent division reporting to Google SVP of technology and society James Manyika and will focus on “fundamental advances in computer science across areas such as algorithms and theory, privacy and security, quantum computing, health, climate and sustainability and responsible AI.”
 

Variety

Google

Consolidates

AI

Artificial Intelligence

Research

Divisions

DeepMind

LBCI Next
Google asks court to dismiss multiple claims in Epic Games antitrust trial
Meta can be sued in Kenya over alleged unlawful layoffs and blacklisting of moderators, court rules
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
06:18

Google asks court to dismiss multiple claims in Epic Games antitrust trial

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Google to use generative AI in its ad business

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-19

Europe spins up AI research hub to apply accountability rules on Big Tech

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-11

Researchers populated a tiny virtual town with AI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:41

Did the AI Drake song breach copyright?

LBCI
World
08:29

Emily in Paris: Parisians face influx of Netflix hero’s fans

LBCI
Variety
08:28

The IRS is sending four investigators across the world to fight cybercrime

LBCI
Variety
08:05

India court rejects Xiaomi's challenge to $676 mln asset freeze

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Ukraine seeks re-opening of food transit via Poland at talks

LBCI
World
2023-04-19

'French Spiderman' climbs Paris skyscraper as protest against pension law

LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Ron DeSantis takes aim at Disney, vows to void Florida theme park development agreement

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
03:06

Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud

LBCI
Variety
07:32

Lebanon receives new designation as Microsoft shifts threat actor taxonomy

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

MP Boustani to LBCI: Bankruptcy of banks means bankruptcy of economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:42

Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling

LBCI
Variety
07:16

UN reports 'off the charts' melting of glaciers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app