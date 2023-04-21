Google asks court to dismiss multiple claims in Epic Games antitrust trial

2023-04-21 | 06:18
Google asks court to dismiss multiple claims in Epic Games antitrust trial
Google asks court to dismiss multiple claims in Epic Games antitrust trial

Google is hoping to speed along the resolution of its antitrust legal battle with Fortnite maker Epic Games, Match Group, and state Attorneys General. In a new filing, Google’s legal team is now asking the court to dismiss several of the plaintiffs’ arguments regarding the nature of its app store business, revenue-sharing agreements, and other app store-related projects in a partial motion for summary judgment.

According to Google, it believes the court should now have enough information on hand to make determinations on a handful of the plaintiffs’ claims before the case goes to trial, saying that these items are not in violation of antitrust law. If the court agrees with Google’s position, the trial would still move forward as other claims would still need to be argued in court.

Google specifically wants the court’s judgment on five key claims which would seemingly be pivotal to the plaintiffs’ ability to prove anticompetitive behavior.
 

