Coinbase continues overseas expansion amid US regulatory pressure

Coinbase, the second-largest crypto exchange in the world, has received its digital asset business license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority, Bermuda Premier David Burt tweeted Wednesday night. Coinbase will open an offshore derivatives exchange there “as soon as next week,” according to a person close to the company, Fortune reported.



This is the behemoth exchange’s latest expansion to grow internationally and expand its footprint, Coinbase shared in a series of tweets.



Aside from the Bahamas, Coinbase has expanded in Abu Dhabi, Canada, Brazil and Singapore. It’s more than halfway through its eight-week international expansion drive, the company shared in a post.



“As we have said previously, our approach globally will be consistent with our approach in the United States,” according to the company.