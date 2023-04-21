Coinbase continues overseas expansion amid US regulatory pressure

Variety
2023-04-21 | 06:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Coinbase continues overseas expansion amid US regulatory pressure
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Coinbase continues overseas expansion amid US regulatory pressure

Coinbase, the second-largest crypto exchange in the world, has received its digital asset business license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority, Bermuda Premier David Burt tweeted Wednesday night. Coinbase will open an offshore derivatives exchange there “as soon as next week,” according to a person close to the company, Fortune reported.

This is the behemoth exchange’s latest expansion to grow internationally and expand its footprint, Coinbase shared in a series of tweets.

Aside from the Bahamas, Coinbase has expanded in Abu Dhabi, Canada, Brazil and Singapore. It’s more than halfway through its eight-week international expansion drive, the company shared in a post.

“As we have said previously, our approach globally will be consistent with our approach in the United States,” according to the company.
 

Variety

Coinbase

Continues

Overseas

Expansion

Amid

US

Regulatory

Pressure

LBCI Next
Betterdata uses synthetic data to keep real data safe
Google asks court to dismiss multiple claims in Epic Games antitrust trial
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-01

Australian PM says inflation numbers 'pleasing' amid cost of living pressures

LBCI
World
2023-04-18

US diplomatic convoy attacked in Sudan amid new truce appeal

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-17

Apple CEO Cook to meet Indian PM Modi amid expansion

LBCI
World
2023-04-16

US House Republicans chart new strategy to pressure Biden, Democrats

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:41

Did the AI Drake song breach copyright?

LBCI
World
08:29

Emily in Paris: Parisians face influx of Netflix hero’s fans

LBCI
Variety
08:28

The IRS is sending four investigators across the world to fight cybercrime

LBCI
Variety
08:05

India court rejects Xiaomi's challenge to $676 mln asset freeze

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Ukraine seeks re-opening of food transit via Poland at talks

LBCI
World
2023-04-19

'French Spiderman' climbs Paris skyscraper as protest against pension law

LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Ron DeSantis takes aim at Disney, vows to void Florida theme park development agreement

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
03:06

Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud

LBCI
Variety
07:32

Lebanon receives new designation as Microsoft shifts threat actor taxonomy

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

MP Boustani to LBCI: Bankruptcy of banks means bankruptcy of economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:42

Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling

LBCI
Variety
07:16

UN reports 'off the charts' melting of glaciers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app