Three-wheeled EV startup Arcimoto shuffles leadership again

A newish leadership team is taking over at Arcimoto, a Eugene, Oregon–based startup that makes doorless, three-wheeled electric vehicles.



On Thursday, the company said that board member Chris Dawson will step in as CEO, replacing interim CEO Jesse Fittipaldi. Arcimoto added that Fittipaldi will stick around as president and report to Dawson going forward.



Two executives also recently left the company — former chief financial officer Doug Campoli and former chief experience officer Lynn Yeager. Plus, Arcimoto’s product head Dwayne Lum is now the company’s chief operating officer.