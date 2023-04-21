Home energy assessment startup Enter raises €19.4M Series A to expand in Germany and beyond

2023-04-21 | 06:41
Home energy assessment startup Enter raises &euro;19.4M Series A to expand in Germany and beyond
1min
Home energy assessment startup Enter raises €19.4M Series A to expand in Germany and beyond

Largely because of their age, houses in Europe can be notoriously hard to heat. Most were built for an era when the knowledge about energy consumption just wasn’t available in the way it is today. With energy becoming more expensive, and energy security ratcheting-up as a geopolitical issue, tech startups looking at this problem have been proliferating. What’s needed is a simple way for consumers to engage with the issue around how much energy their home needs, how to manage that, and, crucially, how to finance the changes needed.

An example of this out of New York is Sealed, a climate tech company that designs, manages, and finances home weatherization and electrification projects. It also recently bought sensor startup InfiSense to fuel its energy-saving services.

In Germany, a similar startup is “Enter” (formerly named Baupal) which has now raised a €19.4 million Series A financing round. In the round were VC firms Coatue, Foundamental, Target Global, A/O Proptech, and Partech.

Home-owners complete a digital survey, then get an assessment of the energy status of their building, and suggestions on how to reduce their outgoings. It also takes care of the appropriate subsidy applications for renovations.
 

