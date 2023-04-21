SAP to embed ChatGPT in products as quarterly revenue beats estimates

Variety
2023-04-21 | 07:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
SAP to embed ChatGPT in products as quarterly revenue beats estimates
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
SAP to embed ChatGPT in products as quarterly revenue beats estimates

Business software maker SAP (SAPG.DE) on Friday reported first-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations, backed by growth in its cloud business but lowered its outlook for the year due to the divestment of its Qualtrics unit.

SAP, which in January announced plans to cut 3,000 jobs as it looked to cut costs, foresees no more restructuring this year and plans to use artificial intelligence technologies like generative AI in its products.
 
While tougher economic conditions have riled big technology companies, SAP has still been able to grow its revenue by 10 percent in the first quarter to 7.44 billion euros ($8.2 billion), beating a company-provided consensus.

It said it was working with Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT that can provide human-like responses to questions.

"We were studying ChatGPT for quite a while... we have built over 50 AI use cases embedding it with our technology," CEO Christian Klein said in an interview. Those products will be available to customers next month after its annual Sapphire conference, he said.
 
SAP also has an internal committee with customers, researchers and analysts to check for biases in AI use cases and guard against potential misuse of the technology, Klein said.

Revenue from SAP's lucrative cloud business grew 24 percent year-on-year, broadly in line with consensus. SAP has already discounted subsidiary Qualtrics' profits, which it divested last month, from the current earnings report.

For the year, SAP expects non-IFRS operating profit in the range of 8.6-8.9 billion euros, 200 million euros less than before. Cloud revenue forecast is seen down by 1.3 billion euros to between 14 and 14.4 billion euros.

"Underlying guidance is essentially unchanged, although updated to reflect the disposal of Qualtrics," Jefferies analysts wrote in a client note.
 

Variety

SAP

Embed

ChatGPT

Products

Quarterly

Revenue

Beats

Estimates

OpenAI

LBCI Next
US jury set to decide test case in Tesla Autopilot crash
Twitter seemingly now requires all advertisers to have a verified checkmark
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-21

China's Tencent Music beats quarterly revenue estimates

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-23

Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates as COVID curbs ease

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-19

ASML beats earnings estimates despite signs of weakness

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-18

Italy to allow ChatGPT to return if OpenAI takes 'useful steps'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:41

Did the AI Drake song breach copyright?

LBCI
World
08:29

Emily in Paris: Parisians face influx of Netflix hero’s fans

LBCI
Variety
08:28

The IRS is sending four investigators across the world to fight cybercrime

LBCI
Variety
08:05

India court rejects Xiaomi's challenge to $676 mln asset freeze

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
06:16

Google consolidates AI research divisions into Google DeepMind

LBCI
Variety
05:44

Manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin will be dismissed

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-22

New victims come forward after mass-ransomware attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-19

The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
03:06

Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud

LBCI
Variety
07:32

Lebanon receives new designation as Microsoft shifts threat actor taxonomy

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

MP Boustani to LBCI: Bankruptcy of banks means bankruptcy of economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:42

Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling

LBCI
Variety
07:16

UN reports 'off the charts' melting of glaciers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app