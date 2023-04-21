News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
India court rejects Xiaomi's challenge to $676 mln asset freeze
Variety
2023-04-21 | 08:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
India court rejects Xiaomi's challenge to $676 mln asset freeze
An Indian court has rejected Chinese phone maker Xiaomi Corp's (1810.HK) petition against the seizure of 55.51 billion rupees ($676 million), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Xiaomi's assets in India were frozen last year by the federal financial crime agency which alleged the company had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.
"We are studying the matter and waiting for the written order," a Xiaomi spokesperson said regarding the ruling by a court in Karnataka state, adding the company's operations in India are compliant with local laws and regulations.
The company has previously said its royalty payments were all legitimate and that it will "continue to use all means to protect the reputation and interests".
Xiaomi has lost its spot as India's top choice for smartphones to rival Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) as Indian consumers opt for improved features in the world's second biggest market for the devices.
Chinese companies have also struggled to do business in India since 2020 due to political tensions following a border clash.
India has cited security concerns in banning more than 300 Chinese apps since then, including popular ones such as TikTok, and has tightened rules for Chinese companies investing in India.
Reuters
Variety
Xiamoi
India
Court
Rejects
Challenge
Asset
Freeze
Next
The IRS is sending four investigators across the world to fight cybercrime
US jury set to decide test case in Tesla Autopilot crash
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-20
Russian court freezes Volkswagen assets in Russia
Variety
2023-03-20
Russian court freezes Volkswagen assets in Russia
0
World
2023-03-20
Russian court freezes all Volkswagen assets in Russia
World
2023-03-20
Russian court freezes all Volkswagen assets in Russia
0
World
2023-04-20
Indian court denies Rahul Gandhi's appeal to stay defamation conviction
World
2023-04-20
Indian court denies Rahul Gandhi's appeal to stay defamation conviction
0
Variety
2023-04-18
Apple opens its first retail store in India but customer challenges persist
Variety
2023-04-18
Apple opens its first retail store in India but customer challenges persist
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:41
Did the AI Drake song breach copyright?
Variety
08:41
Did the AI Drake song breach copyright?
0
World
08:29
Emily in Paris: Parisians face influx of Netflix hero’s fans
World
08:29
Emily in Paris: Parisians face influx of Netflix hero’s fans
0
Variety
08:28
The IRS is sending four investigators across the world to fight cybercrime
Variety
08:28
The IRS is sending four investigators across the world to fight cybercrime
0
Variety
07:57
US jury set to decide test case in Tesla Autopilot crash
Variety
07:57
US jury set to decide test case in Tesla Autopilot crash
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
06:16
Google consolidates AI research divisions into Google DeepMind
Variety
06:16
Google consolidates AI research divisions into Google DeepMind
0
Variety
05:44
Manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin will be dismissed
Variety
05:44
Manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin will be dismissed
0
Variety
2023-03-22
New victims come forward after mass-ransomware attack
Variety
2023-03-22
New victims come forward after mass-ransomware attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-19
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-19
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
03:06
Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis
Sports
03:06
Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
3
Press Highlights
01:12
Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
01:12
Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report
4
Lebanon News
08:01
French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud
Lebanon News
08:01
French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud
5
Variety
07:32
Lebanon receives new designation as Microsoft shifts threat actor taxonomy
Variety
07:32
Lebanon receives new designation as Microsoft shifts threat actor taxonomy
6
Lebanon News
06:01
MP Boustani to LBCI: Bankruptcy of banks means bankruptcy of economy
Lebanon News
06:01
MP Boustani to LBCI: Bankruptcy of banks means bankruptcy of economy
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:42
Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling
News Bulletin Reports
08:42
Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling
8
Variety
07:16
UN reports 'off the charts' melting of glaciers
Variety
07:16
UN reports 'off the charts' melting of glaciers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store