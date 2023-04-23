How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years

Variety
2023-04-23 | 06:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years

Hatfield’s Ferry Power Station, a Pennsylvania coal-fired power plant, stopped producing electricity in 2013. Its closure came in a wave of coal-plant shutdowns triggered by competition from cheaper, cleaner natural gas and incentives in the US Clean Air Act.

But the facility’s legacy of smog pollution continued long after it closed.

That’s because a loophole in clean-air regulations allowed Hatfield’s Ferry to collect emissions allowances under a cap-and-trade program for five years after it shut down. The plant’s owner then sold those credits to other plants, which can use them to stay in compliance when they exceed their own regulatory budget of allowances. Among the beneficiaries: the biggest emitter of smog-causing gas in America’s power sector.

Under the federal program, states distribute a certain number of allowances to power plants annually. Each one permits one ton of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions. NOx contributes to smog, which causes respiratory problems and premature death.

If a plant doesn’t use all of its allowances, it can sell them to other plants. The credits are valuable because they can provide plants a cheaper alternative to buying and operating hugely expensive pollution-control equipment.

The provision grants closing plants a credit windfall: They can sell all of their allowances because they are no longer generating smog themselves.

A Reuters review of federal data shows the owner of Hatfield’s Ferry, FirstEnergy Corp (FE.N), sold most of the credits it received after closing the plant or transferred them to other FirstEnergy-owned facilities. One batch, worth an estimated $1.2 million, helped Missouri’s New Madrid Power Plant in 2021 comply with emission regulations while generating the most smog-producing NOx in the nation. Reuters found dozens of other examples of coal plants using credits from closed facilities to help comply with pollution rules over the past five years.

FirstEnergy Corp (FE.N) declined to comment.

As the climate-change fight intensifies, governments worldwide have struggled to phase-out coal, among the dirtiest fossil fuels, without harming reliability and affordability of electricity. That issue and other environmental challenges are getting heightened attention today, April 22, on International Earth Day.

The issue highlights an unintended consequence of the US EPA’s latest revision of the Cross-State Pollution Rule (CSAPR), first enacted in 2011 as a provision of the Clean Air Act. The measure is aimed at cutting air pollution from upwind states that harms air quality in downwind states.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last month moved to reduce the impact of closed-plant allowances by reducing the number of years a retired facility can collect them from five to two. But the previous policy had already injected the market with a huge volume of credits that will take years to work their way through the system: Between 2017 and 2020, for instance, the ratio of allowances available to comply with NOx-pollution regulations during the peak ozone season surged. In 2020, there were 2.5 allowances available for every ton of NOx pollution emitted by plants in the cap-and-trade program, compared to 1.5 allowances per ton in 2017, EPA disclosures show.

Retired-plant allowances fueled the liquidity. In 2020, about 20% of the 585,000 allowances available to cover 232,000 tons of emissions were from power plants that had retired at least one coal-fired unit in the past decade, federal data show. The power sector lobbied last year to keep the closed-plant credits flowing, according to letters sent to the EPA by utilities and electric cooperatives.

Associated Electric Cooperative Inc (AECI), the New Madrid plant’s owner, said in a statement that it was cheaper to buy allowances than run the facility’s pollution controls. “This is the EPA’s cap-and-trade allowance program working as designed,” AECI said.

Reuters 
 

Variety

Climate

Environment

Clean Air Act

Coal

Plants

Coal Plant

Pollution

LBCI Next
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
Earth Day activists urge action to avoid 'dystopian' future
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-16

Australia climate change activists 'halt' coal train, 50 charged

LBCI
World
2023-04-01

As summer looms, India orders coal power plants to max out

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-20

Environment Minister launches campaign to ease climate change's impact

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-22

Pollution, bird flu threatens 'very fragile' Chilean dolphin population

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:12

Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters

LBCI
Variety
04:20

Earth Day activists urge action to avoid 'dystopian' future

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-22

Activists gather for Earth Day, urge action to avoid 'dystopian' future

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-22

Tesla wins bellwether trial over Autopilot car crash

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-22

Sudan army agrees to help evacuate foreigners, fighting continues despite ceasefire

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-24

NBA roundup: 24/3/23

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-19

In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report

LBCI
World
2023-02-20

Iran to shun India's Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app