Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters

Variety
2023-04-23 | 07:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters

Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, criticized the British media on Saturday over reports that letters exchanged with King Charles played a part behind her decision not to attend his coronation, her latest confrontation with the press.

The Daily Telegraph reported Meghan had written to the now king to express her concerns about unconscious bias in the royal family. It said the letter was sent following her 2021 comments in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that the family had raised concerns about how dark her son's skin would be.

It reported the Duchess of Sussex did not feel she had received a satisfactory response to her concerns.

"The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago," a spokesperson for Meghan said.

"Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating."

Prince Harry will attend the coronation next month without Meghan, who will remain in California with the couple's two young children. Their eldest, Archie, turns four on the same day.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in March 2020, saying they wanted to make new lives in the United States away from media harassment.

Reuters 
 

Variety

Meghan

UK

Media

King Charles

Letters

How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Ukraine seeks to prevent military leaks after NATO assistance plans reportedly appear on social media

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Kremlin sees no prospect of Chinese mediation on Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

UK telecoms firm Virgin Media suffers widespread outages

LBCI
World
2023-03-10

Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
06:09

How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years

LBCI
Variety
04:20

Earth Day activists urge action to avoid 'dystopian' future

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-22

Activists gather for Earth Day, urge action to avoid 'dystopian' future

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-22

Tesla wins bellwether trial over Autopilot car crash

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-22

Sudan army agrees to help evacuate foreigners, fighting continues despite ceasefire

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-24

NBA roundup: 24/3/23

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-19

In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report

LBCI
World
2023-02-20

Iran to shun India's Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app