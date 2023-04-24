Chile's lithium nationalization shines light on emerging tech

Variety
2023-04-24 | 02:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Chile&#39;s lithium nationalization shines light on emerging tech
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Chile's lithium nationalization shines light on emerging tech

Chilean President Gabriel Boric's plan to nationalize his country's immense lithium industry is putting the spotlight on an emerging crop of filtration technologies aimed at revolutionizing how the metal is produced for the electric vehicle industry.

In a national prime time address, Boric said last Thursday a new state-owned company would work to slash the environmental impacts of lithium production by shifting away from evaporation ponds, traditionally used to remove the metal from brine, in favor of direct lithium extraction (DLE).

While neighboring Bolivia, as well as General Motors Co (GM. N), Rio Tinto Ltd(RIO.AX) and other companies, have made their own DLE bets, Boric's move represents the biggest vote of confidence to date in the commercially unproven suite of technologies given plans to deploy it across Chile's vast lithium reserves, the world's largest.

"This is the best chance we have at transitioning to a sustainable and developed economy," said Boric, a leftist 37-year-old elected in late 2021.

DLE technologies are designed to extract the metal from salty brines in Chile's Atacama Desert and elsewhere in the world using filters, membranes, ceramic beads or other equipment that can typically be housed in a small warehouse.

While multiple companies are working to develop competing versions, the broad promise of DLE is a boost to global lithium production with a footprint far smaller than open-pit mines and evaporation ponds often are the size of multiple football fields and unpopular with local communities.

Many DLE technologies use lots of potable water and electricity. None have yet to work independently at commercial scale. If Chile could help one or more DLE technology succeed, it would cement the country's dominant role in the global lithium and EV industries for decades to come.

"The devil is in the details, but it's a great opportunity for technological innovation of brine processing, either way," Chris Berry, an independent lithium industry consultant, said of Boric's plan.

SQM (SQMA.SN) and Albemarle Corp (ALB.N), Chile's two existing lithium producers, use evaporation ponds to produce the metal. Both are studying DLE, though neither have deployed it. Livent Corp (LTHM.N) uses a variation of DLE technology in Argentina alongside evaporation ponds.

"Now that regulatory bodies are forcing the issue, it's only going to speed up the innovation and commercialization," said Teague Egan, CEO of privately held EnergyX, which is building a DLE test facility in northern Chile and has a development project with GM.

The goal for Boric and the DLE industry is to extract lithium from brine and reinject what is left back underground, in a closed loop process that does not affect water tables.

"Boric recognizes you can't just evaporate all the water and wreck the geological structures," said John Burba, who helped pioneer one DLE technology in the 1970s and is now CEO of International Battery Metals Ltd (IBAT.CD), which builds portable DLE plants.

Lake Resources NL (LKE.AX), Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd (VUL.AX), Renault SA, (RENA.PA) Stellantis NV (STLAM.MI) are also supporting DLE projects.

Lake Resources is working with Bill Gates-backed Lilac Solutions Inc to deploy Lilac's DLE technology in Argentina. Lilac also plans to install a DLE test facility in Chile in coming weeks, said CEO Dave Snydacker.

"DLE is a great way for Chile to expand production in an environmentally friendly and scalable way," said Snydacker.

Several prominent short sellers in recent years have alleged that DLE technologies from Lilac and Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI.V) do not work, charges the companies have strongly denied.

In Chile, DLE companies see a business opportunity despite the nationalization plans given that Boric's new state lithium company is expected to need technical support.

"Nationalization or not, they'll require technology," said Amanda Sanregret of privately held Summit Nanotech Corp, which earlier this month opened a Santiago office and DLE test facility.



Reuters
 

Variety

Chile

Lithium

Nationalization

Shine

Light

Emerging

Tech

LBCI Next
China to test out 3D printing technology on moon to build habitats
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-21

Chile plans to nationalize its vast lithium industry

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Capital crunch shines a light on the importance of founders’ mental health, investors say

LBCI
Variety
04:47

Early-stage fintech startups just got a new funding source

LBCI
Variety
04:26

China to test out 3D printing technology on moon to build habitats

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
04:47

Early-stage fintech startups just got a new funding source

LBCI
Variety
04:45

Tesla readies export of Model Y to Canada from China

LBCI
Variety
04:41

Twitter reinstates Blue verification mark for top accounts — even if they didn’t pay for it

LBCI
Variety
04:26

China to test out 3D printing technology on moon to build habitats

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-18

Iran renews threats against Israel during Army Day parade

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-20

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app