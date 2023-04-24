News
Twitter reinstates Blue verification mark for top accounts — even if they didn’t pay for it
Variety
2023-04-24 | 04:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Twitter reinstates Blue verification mark for top accounts — even if they didn’t pay for it
After removing thousands of legacy verification checkmarks on April 20, Twitter is restoring the Blue tick marks for large accounts — even if they didn’t pay for subscriptions.
Over the weekend, multiple top accounts (with more than 1 million followers) got their verification marks back. However, many of them including writer Neil Gaiman, footballer Riyad Maharez, musician Lil Nas X, actress Janel Parrish Long and British TV presenter Richard Osman said that they didn’t pay for the blue badge.
Over the last few days, the drama of Elon Musk & co’s handling of legacy checkmarks has engulfed Twitter with multiple large and notable accounts losing the verification mark. This included accounts belonging to the Pope, Shakira, and Lady Gaga. Notably, the Pope now has a gray checkmark meant for government and multilateral organizations.
TechCrunch
Variety
Twitter
Reinstates
Blue
Checkmarks
Verification
Mark
Top
Accounts
Without
Paying
Subscription
Elon Musk
