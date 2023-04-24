News
AI-generated chart toppers, Apple gets into savings, and Microsoft drops Twitter
Variety
2023-04-24 | 04:52
AI-generated chart toppers, Apple gets into savings, and Microsoft drops Twitter
Apple gets into savings: Apple Card customers in the US can open a savings account with Apple and earn up to 4.15 percent interest. Apple has partnered with Goldman Sachs for the banking feature; the savings accounts are technically managed by Goldman Sachs, which means that they’re covered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Romain reports.
Apple considers opening up: Apple has kept the iPhone app distribution system relatively closed so far, allowing users to download apps only from the App Store. But the company might add some gates to its walled garden soon. Ivan reports that Apple is considering letting people sideload apps on iPhones and that we might see some announcement related to that at the upcoming Worldwide Developer Conference in June.
A massive Apple Watch update: The Apple Watch’s software is due to get the biggest update since its release. Sarah, citing a Bloomberg report, writes that the updated watchOS 10 will “bring bigger enhancements” than the releases planned for iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV, including an “updated interface” that will tell you “most of what you need to know about the Apple Watch in 2023.”
Microsoft drops Twitter: Microsoft announced this week that it’s dropping Twitter from its advertising platform nearly two months after Twitter announced that it’ll begin charging a minimum of $42,000 per month to users of its API. With its $2.15 trillion market cap and roughly $100 billion cash on hand at the end of last year, Microsoft obviously has the money to pay Twitter what it wants, so the move appears to be a bit of a statement — even as Microsoft is declining to elaborate further about its decision.
Fake Drake: A song featuring the voices of Drake and The Weeknd called “Heart on My Sleeve” has amassed more than 250,000 Spotify streams and 10 million views on TikTok. But the two musicians had nothing to do with the song — an artist going by the name “Ghostwriter” generated the song using AI. Amanda has the story.
TechCrunch
