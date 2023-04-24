Canneseries, MIPTV honor Lebanese Bassil Hajjar for his efforts

Variety
2023-04-24 | 05:19
High views
Canneseries, MIPTV honor Lebanese Bassil Hajjar for his efforts
0min
Canneseries, MIPTV honor Lebanese Bassil Hajjar for his efforts

The Canneseries committee and the MIPTV Festival honored the Lebanese Bassil Hajjar in appreciation of his work developing the festival for twenty years in the Middle East, as he represents this region and the MIPTV TV Series Festival in Dubai.   

His acknowledgment came as he made it one of the most important festivals for series in the Middle East.  

According to a statement, Hajjar, who is from the town of Mashghara in western Bekaa, expressed his great pleasure at this honor, considering it a remarkable gesture of appreciation for the work he and his team are doing to promote the festival, and he is proud to receive an appreciation award for his role in this field. 

Notably, honoring Hajjar with an award at the Canneseries Festival and the MIPTV Festival is an achievement for the region, as it reflects its role in the film and television industry at the global level.
 

