Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by end-2024, Standard Chartered says

Variety
2023-04-24 | 06:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by end-2024, Standard Chartered says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by end-2024, Standard Chartered says

Top cryptocurrency bitcoin could reach $100,000 by the end of 2024, Standard Chartered (STAN.L) said on Monday, saying that the so-called "crypto winter" is over.

Bitcoin could gain from factors including recent turmoil in the banking sector, a stabilization of risk assets as the US Federal Reserve ends its rate-hiking cycle and improved profitability of crypto mining, Standard Chartered's head of digital assets research Geoff Kendrick said in a note.

"While sources of uncertainty remain, we think the pathway to the USD 100,000 level is becoming clearer," Kendrick wrote.

Bitcoin has rallied so far this year, rising above $30,000 in April for the first time in ten months. It gains represent a partial recovery after trillions of dollars were wiped from the crypto sector in 2022, as central banks hiked interest rates and a string of crypto firms imploded.

Predictions of sky-high valuations have been commonplace during bitcoin's past rallies. A Citi analyst said in November 2020 that bitcoin could climb as high as $318,000 by the end of 2022. It closed last year down about 65% at $16,500.



Reuters
 

Variety

Bitcoin

Hit

Cryptocurrency

Crypto

Digital

Assets

LBCI Next
YouTube case at US Supreme Court could shape protections for ChatGPT and AI
Tech investors focus on profits after layoffs; companies to highlight AI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:15

Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by end-2024

LBCI
World
2023-04-20

EU parliament approves world's most sweeping cryptocurrency rules

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-18

Cryptoverse: Bitcoin miners escape the bear trap

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-14

Cryptoverse: New breed of bitcoin NFTs sell for millions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
Variety
09:13

Constrafor, a construction procurement company, goes ‘SAFE’ route with new capital

LBCI
Variety
09:09

Woodoo is creating decarbonized wood-based materials

LBCI
Variety
09:07

Twitter gave a gold checkmark to a fake Disney account

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:37

Lessons learned from a manic March

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:55

Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Hariri and Mikati among 5 richest Arab families of 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:14

The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours

LBCI
Middle East
07:12

Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan

LBCI
World
03:37

Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app