YouTube case at US Supreme Court could shape protections for ChatGPT and AI

Variety
2023-04-24 | 06:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
YouTube case at US Supreme Court could shape protections for ChatGPT and AI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
YouTube case at US Supreme Court could shape protections for ChatGPT and AI

When the US Supreme Court decides in the coming months whether to weaken a powerful shield protecting internet companies, the ruling also could have implications for rapidly developing technologies like artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT.

The justices are due to rule by the end of June whether Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) YouTube can be sued over its video recommendations to users. That case tests whether a US law that protects technology platforms from legal responsibility for content posted online by their users also applies when companies use algorithms to target users with recommendations.

What the court decides about those issues is relevant beyond social media platforms. Its ruling could influence the emerging debate over whether companies that develop generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT from OpenAI, a company in which Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is a major investor, or Bard from Alphabet's Google should be protected from legal claims like defamation or privacy violations, according to technology and legal experts.

That is because algorithms that power generative AI tools like ChatGPT and its successor GPT-4 operate in a somewhat similar way as those that suggest videos to YouTube users, the experts added.

"The debate is really about whether the organization of information available online through recommendation engines is so significant to shaping the content as to become liable," said Cameron Kerry, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington and an expert on AI. "You have the same kinds of issues with respect to a chatbot."

Representatives for OpenAI and Google did not respond to requests for comment.

During arguments in February, Supreme Court justices expressed uncertainty over whether to weaken the protections enshrined in the law, known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996. While the case does not directly relate to generative AI, Justice Neil Gorsuch noted that AI tools that generate "poetry" and "polemics" likely would not enjoy such legal protections.

The case is only one facet of an emerging conversation about whether Section 230 immunity should apply to AI models trained on troves of existing online data but capable of producing original works.

Section 230 protections generally apply to third-party content from users of a technology platform and not to information a company helped to develop. Courts have not yet weighed in on whether a response from an AI chatbot would be covered.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, who helped draft that law while in the House of Representatives, said the liability shield should not apply to generative AI tools because such tools "create content."

"Section 230 is about protecting users and sites for hosting and organizing users' speech. It should not protect companies from the consequences of their own actions and products," Wyden said in a statement to Reuters.

The technology industry has pushed to preserve Section 230 despite bipartisan opposition to the immunity. They said tools like ChatGPT operate like search engines, directing users to existing content in response to a query.

"AI is not really creating anything. It's taking existing content and putting it in a different fashion or different format," said Carl Szabo, vice president and general counsel of NetChoice, a tech industry trade group.

Szabo said a weakened Section 230 would present an impossible task for AI developers, threatening to expose them to a flood of litigation that could stifle innovation.

Some experts forecast that courts may take a middle ground, examining the context in which the AI model generated a potentially harmful response.

In cases in which the AI model appears to paraphrase existing sources, the shield may still apply. But chatbots like ChatGPT have been known to create fictional responses that appear to have no connection to information found elsewhere online, a situation experts said would likely not be protected.

Hany Farid, a technologist and professor at the University of California, Berkeley, said that it stretches the imagination to argue that AI developers should be immune from lawsuits over models that they "programmed, trained and deployed."

"When companies are held responsible in civil litigation for harms from the products they produce, they produce safer products," Farid said. "And when they're not held liable, they produce less safe products."

The case being decided by the Supreme Court involves an appeal by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old college student from California who was fatally shot in a 2015 rampage by Islamist militants in Paris, of a lower court's dismissal of her family's lawsuit against YouTube.

The lawsuit accused Google of providing "material support" for terrorism and claimed that YouTube, through the video-sharing platform's algorithms, unlawfully recommended videos by the Islamic State militant group, which claimed responsibility for the Paris attacks, to certain users.



Reuters
 

Variety

YouTube

Case

US

Supreme

Court

Shape

Protections

ChatGPT

AI

LBCI Next
PIRC recommends vote for BP climate activist resolution
Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by end-2024, Standard Chartered says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-16

Supreme Court considers Christian mail carrier's refusal to work Sundays

LBCI
World
2023-03-19

In US Supreme Court Jack Daniel's case, a free speech fight over a dog toy

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

International court expected to launch war crimes cases against Russians over Ukraine war

LBCI
World
2023-02-22

US Supreme Court weighs suit against Twitter over Istanbul massacre

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
Variety
09:13

Constrafor, a construction procurement company, goes ‘SAFE’ route with new capital

LBCI
Variety
09:09

Woodoo is creating decarbonized wood-based materials

LBCI
Variety
09:07

Twitter gave a gold checkmark to a fake Disney account

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:37

Lessons learned from a manic March

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:55

Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Hariri and Mikati among 5 richest Arab families of 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:14

The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours

LBCI
Middle East
07:12

Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan

LBCI
World
03:37

Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app