Bonus BeReal comes to UK, lets users post more than once a day

2023-04-24
Bonus BeReal comes to UK, lets users post more than once a day
Bonus BeReal comes to UK, lets users post more than once a day

BeReal is piloting its new Bonus BeReal feature in the UK. Expected to roll out soon in other countries, this allows users to post more than once per day — you get two Bonus BeReal posts if you manage to upload on time during the two-minute daily window, and one extra post if you miss the window. Your Bonus BeReal can be posted whenever you so desire.

BeReal went viral last year for its refreshingly authentic approach to social media. Each day at a random time, all users are prompted with a notification that it is “time to BeReal” — in other words, it’s time to stop what you’re doing and within two minutes, take a front and back camera photo to share with your friends. Instead of only seeing the highlights of our friends’ lives on their Instagram story, we might see BeReals of people watching Netflix on the couch, or folding laundry.

While some users embrace the reminder that there’s more to life than our most picturesque moments, other users have opted to just wait and post their daily BeReal when they’re doing something interesting, which sort of defeats the app’s purpose of encouraging authenticity. Also, it’s kind of boring to see that your friends are at work at 2 PM on a Tuesday.

“We’ve all been there…” BeReal wrote in a blog post. “The BeReal notification goes off before we’re at the concert, out to dinner, or connecting with family and friends, and we’re faced with the ultimate decision: post late or miss the moment.”
 

