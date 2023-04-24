News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bonus BeReal comes to UK, lets users post more than once a day
Variety
2023-04-24 | 07:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Bonus BeReal comes to UK, lets users post more than once a day
BeReal is piloting its new Bonus BeReal feature in the UK. Expected to roll out soon in other countries, this allows users to post more than once per day — you get two Bonus BeReal posts if you manage to upload on time during the two-minute daily window, and one extra post if you miss the window. Your Bonus BeReal can be posted whenever you so desire.
BeReal went viral last year for its refreshingly authentic approach to social media. Each day at a random time, all users are prompted with a notification that it is “time to BeReal” — in other words, it’s time to stop what you’re doing and within two minutes, take a front and back camera photo to share with your friends. Instead of only seeing the highlights of our friends’ lives on their Instagram story, we might see BeReals of people watching Netflix on the couch, or folding laundry.
While some users embrace the reminder that there’s more to life than our most picturesque moments, other users have opted to just wait and post their daily BeReal when they’re doing something interesting, which sort of defeats the app’s purpose of encouraging authenticity. Also, it’s kind of boring to see that your friends are at work at 2 PM on a Tuesday.
“We’ve all been there…” BeReal wrote in a blog post. “The BeReal notification goes off before we’re at the concert, out to dinner, or connecting with family and friends, and we’re faced with the ultimate decision: post late or miss the moment.”
TechCrunch
Variety
BeReal
Bonus
Comes
UK
Users
Post
More Than Once
Per Day
Next
Super.com targets $85M equity, debt raise into new savings super app
Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by end-2024
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-10
Vodafone says broadband down for some UK users
World
2023-04-10
Vodafone says broadband down for some UK users
0
World
2023-03-27
Ukraine planning response as battle shifts to 'post-apocalyptic' Avdiivka
World
2023-03-27
Ukraine planning response as battle shifts to 'post-apocalyptic' Avdiivka
0
World
2023-03-22
Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
World
2023-03-22
Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
0
World
2023-03-22
At what cost? UK PM Sunak to win post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
World
2023-03-22
At what cost? UK PM Sunak to win post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
0
Variety
09:13
Constrafor, a construction procurement company, goes ‘SAFE’ route with new capital
Variety
09:13
Constrafor, a construction procurement company, goes ‘SAFE’ route with new capital
0
Variety
09:09
Woodoo is creating decarbonized wood-based materials
Variety
09:09
Woodoo is creating decarbonized wood-based materials
0
Variety
09:07
Twitter gave a gold checkmark to a fake Disney account
Variety
09:07
Twitter gave a gold checkmark to a fake Disney account
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-20
Watch SpaceX try to launch Starship to orbit for the first time… again
Variety
2023-04-20
Watch SpaceX try to launch Starship to orbit for the first time… again
0
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
0
World
04:37
Lessons learned from a manic March
World
04:37
Lessons learned from a manic March
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
News Bulletin Reports
09:55
Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
News Bulletin Reports
09:13
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
2
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
4
Lebanon News
06:55
Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours
Lebanon News
06:55
Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours
5
Middle East
07:12
Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria
Middle East
07:12
Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria
6
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan
7
World
03:37
Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag
World
03:37
Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag
8
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Press Highlights
10:08
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store