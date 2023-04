TasteAtlas, the experiential travel online guide for traditional food and dishes, has ranked four Lebanese food items among its 100 best-rated vegan dishes in the world.



Among the world’s best-rated traditional vegan dishes, four Lebanese items were featured, including hummus (ranked 6th), baba ghanoush (ranked 9th), fattoush (ranked 17th), and tabbouleh (ranked 46th).



Lebanese food is well-known for its various vegan-friendly dishes, enjoyed locally and around the world by many people who can have traditional options that are healthy and sustainable.



It is worth noting that TasteAtlas’ food rankings, based on the ratings of the platform’s audience, aim to promote local foods, “instill pride in traditional dishes,” and “arouse curiosity about dishes you haven’t tried.”





