Horse racing-Australian jockey Holland dies after fall

Variety
2023-04-24 | 08:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Horse racing-Australian jockey Holland dies after fall
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Horse racing-Australian jockey Holland dies after fall

Australian jockey Dean Holland has died as a result of injuries sustained after falling during a race at the Donald Racecourse in Victoria on Monday, Racing Victoria said.

"Holland was one of two riders dislodged from their horse in the opening race. He was immediately attended to by on-course paramedics, however, was unable to be saved due to the nature of his injuries," Racing Victoria said in a statement.

"Jockey Alana Kelly, who was the other rider to fall in the incident, was cleared of any serious injuries. Both horses, Headingley and Time To Rumble, were unharmed."

The 34-year-old, who was the son of former jockey Darren Holland, won the Newmarket Handicap last month as well as the Adelaide Cup in 2015 and 2019.

More than 870 jockeys have died in race falls in Australia over the last 180 years, according to the Australian Jockeys Association.

Reuters 
 

Variety

Sports

Horse

Horse Racing

Australian

Horses

LBCI Next
Floating wind power gains traction but can it set sail?
Climate activists stop Berlin traffic to pressure government
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Australian man who wrote reports for suspected Chinese spies refused bail in Sydney

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Australian mayor threatens to sue over alleged ChatGPT defamation

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

Australian mayor readies world's first defamation lawsuit over ChatGPT content

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Yunupingu: Indigenous Australian 'national treasure' dies aged 74

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
Variety
09:13

Constrafor, a construction procurement company, goes ‘SAFE’ route with new capital

LBCI
Variety
09:09

Woodoo is creating decarbonized wood-based materials

LBCI
Variety
09:07

Twitter gave a gold checkmark to a fake Disney account

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-20

The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation

LBCI
Variety
09:07

Twitter gave a gold checkmark to a fake Disney account

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30

Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million

LBCI
Variety
09:09

Woodoo is creating decarbonized wood-based materials

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:14

The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours

LBCI
Middle East
07:12

Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan

LBCI
World
03:37

Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app