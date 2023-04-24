Horse racing-Australian jockey Holland dies after fall

Australian jockey Dean Holland has died as a result of injuries sustained after falling during a race at the Donald Racecourse in Victoria on Monday, Racing Victoria said."Holland was one of two riders dislodged from their horse in the opening race. He was immediately attended to by on-course paramedics, however, was unable to be saved due to the nature of his injuries," Racing Victoria said in a statement."Jockey Alana Kelly, who was the other rider to fall in the incident, was cleared of any serious injuries. Both horses, Headingley and Time To Rumble, were unharmed."The 34-year-old, who was the son of former jockey Darren Holland, won the Newmarket Handicap last month as well as the Adelaide Cup in 2015 and 2019.More than 870 jockeys have died in race falls in Australia over the last 180 years, according to the Australian Jockeys Association.