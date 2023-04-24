Twitter gave a gold checkmark to a fake Disney account

In a drive to offer free verification to top organizations, Twitter briefly gave a gold checkmark to a fake Disney account. The gold checkmark indicates that the account belongs to a company. It is related to the Blue for Business offering.



The social network applying checkmarks to organizations with large followings slipped up and awarded it to @DisneyJuniorUK, which is now suspended.



As Verity spotted first, the account follower count and content didn’t seem to resonate with Disney’s official brand. The suspended account had also used racial slurs in tweets, the report noted.