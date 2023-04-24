News
Woodoo is creating decarbonized wood-based materials
Variety
2023-04-24 | 09:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Woodoo is creating decarbonized wood-based materials
Woodoo, a startup working on alternative materials for various industries, has raised $31 million. The company is manufacturing composite materials based on wood so that they can replace common materials like glass, leather and steel.
Around two-thirds of the amount raised is an equity funding round led by Chris Sacca’s Lowercarbon Capital with One Creation, Purple and various business angels also participating. Debts and grants represent one third of the total amount.
Woodoo founder and CEO Timothée Boitouzet originally studied to become an architect. He started his career working for several famous architectural firms. Among other things, he worked on Stamford Bridge, the Longchamp Racecourse in Paris and the Rolex Learning Center in Lausanne.
TechCrunch
Variety
Woodoo
Creating
Decarbonized
Wood
Based
Materials
