Culture Minister to include Beirut Arab University Museum on national museums' list
Variety
2023-04-24 | 10:46
Culture Minister to include Beirut Arab University Museum on national museums' list
Lebanon's Caretaker Minister of Culture, Mohammad Mortada, has decided to feature the Beirut Arab University Museum on the list of national museums.
The Culture Minister's decision came after he inspected the museum and upon receiving a report from the Ministry of Culture's Museums Authority Committee that stipulated that it meets international standards that qualify it to be listed among national museums since it showcases rare and precious books, publications, and manuscripts.
The museum includes around 200 rare books and manuscripts. The collection focuses on civilizations throughout history, especially the Egyptian-Pharaonic, Assyrian, Phoenician, Byzantine, Persian, Roman, Babylonian, Aramaic, Arab and Islamic, and Ottoman Civilizations.
This rather rare collection refers to the eighth century AD, the eleventh century AD until the sixteenth, seventeenth, eighteenth, and nineteenth centuries.
According to the Beirut Arab University (BAU), some of the items featured are unique copies not available anywhere around the world.
Variety
Lebanon
Culture
Beirut Arab University
National
Museum
Rare
Books
Publications
Manuscripts
History
