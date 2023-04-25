News
France's Bonifacio hosts Byblos as part of signing an agreement between the two cities
Variety
2023-04-25 | 03:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
France's Bonifacio hosts Byblos as part of signing an agreement between the two cities
The French city of Bonifacio hosted the city of Jbeil (Byblos,) represented by its mayor, Wissam Zaarour, at the invitation of his Bonifacio counterpart, Jean-Charles Orsucci, as part of the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two cities last October, in Jbeil.
In a speech, Orsucci welcomed Zaarour, a guest representing Lebanon and Byblos, during the annual "Art'è Gusto" festival, which offers visitors a picnic in the streets of Bonifacio, which is located in the south of France.
This year, Lebanese chefs participated in this annual festival after the twinning agreement between Byblos and Bonifacio.
Zaarour and a member of the municipal council, Walid Bilane, also visited the municipality of Bonifacio to discuss ways of cooperation concerning the Jbeil marine reserve under construction and to benefit from Bonifacio's experience in managing its natural marine reserve and preserving its herbs and fishing laws.
Orsucci and the official in charge of the reserve promised to help Byblos organize its marine reserve and establish a working group for it and its various related activities.
Zaarour reviewed documents related to the Corsican protectorate and its laws, thanking his counterpart for the initiative and support and inviting him to represent Byblos, "the cradle of writing and the cradle of the Phoenicians," in this food and cultural event that introduces the traditions and heritage of the Corsican island.
Zaarour listed points of similarity between the two cities in terms of geographical location, culture, tourism, heritage, and archaeological value.
He stressed the importance of "exchanging experiences between the two municipalities to promote the twinning project, which aims to unify efforts," promising more cooperation between the two cities.
Lebanon News
Variety
France
Bonifacio
Lebanon
Jbeil
Byblos
Cooperation
Agreement
Culture
Heritage
