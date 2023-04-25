Japan supports industrial use of generative AI, PM says

Variety
2023-04-25 | 06:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Japan supports industrial use of generative AI, PM says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Japan supports industrial use of generative AI, PM says

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday the country supports the development of industrial uses of generative artificial intelligence technologies such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Kishida met the chief executive of Microsoft (MSFT.O)-backed OpenAI in Tokyo earlier this month and has reportedly said the Group of Seven summit meeting next month in Hiroshima will address "international rules" on generative AI.

Rapid advances in AI technologies are complicating governments' efforts to agree on laws governing the use of the technology, as national and international governing bodies are taking steps to regulate AI tools.

 
 

Variety

Japan

Support

Industrial

Use

Generative

AI

PM

Technology

LBCI Next
Prince Harry takes on Murdoch's UK group in latest court action against papers
Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures hoping to see them soar again
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-24

DeSantis praises 'strong Japan' military build-up in PM Kishida meeting

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Google to use generative AI in its ad business

LBCI
World
2023-04-16

Britain eyes development roles in Japan offshore wind –official

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Japan says scrambled jets because of China aircraft carrier

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:11

European stock trading app Lightyear arrives on the web

LBCI
Variety
08:09

Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling

LBCI
Variety
07:55

Romanian prosecutors add charge against online personality Tristan Tate

LBCI
Variety
07:55

KitKat sweetens Nestle sales with Easter, Valentine's Day comeback

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07

38 countries call for impartial investigation into Beirut Blast at UN Human Rights Council

LBCI
Variety
07:46

“GPT” may be trademarked soon if OpenAI has its way

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-09

Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:55

Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app