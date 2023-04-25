News
Lebanese OB-GYN joins one leading panels guiding WHO's work
Variety
2023-04-25 | 06:29
Lebanese OB-GYN joins one leading panels guiding WHO's work
Lebanon’s Faysal El Kak was appointed to the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group of Experts (STAGE) for maternal, newborn, child, adolescent health, and nutrition.
Upon his appointment, El Kak expressed his honor to be invited by the World Health Organization (WHO) Director to serve on the STAGE experts, which according to him, is one of the highest panels that guide WHO work globally.
Faysal specializes in Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a coordinator of Women Integrated Sexual Health (WISH) at AUB medical center.
Faysal consulted several UN organizations on reproductive health issues throughout his career, including UNPFA, UNESCO, UNICEF, and the WHO. He also published extensively on sexual health issues, mainly focusing on ethnic minorities, LGBT groups, and people who have HIV/AIDs.
