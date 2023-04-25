Lebanese OB-GYN joins one leading panels guiding WHO's work

Variety
2023-04-25 | 06:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese OB-GYN joins one leading panels guiding WHO&#39;s work
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese OB-GYN joins one leading panels guiding WHO's work

Lebanon’s Faysal El Kak was appointed to the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group of Experts (STAGE) for maternal, newborn, child, adolescent health, and nutrition.  

Upon his appointment, El Kak expressed his honor to be invited by the World Health Organization (WHO) Director to serve on the STAGE experts, which according to him, is one of the highest panels that guide WHO work globally.  
 
 
Faysal specializes in Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a coordinator of Women Integrated Sexual Health (WISH) at AUB medical center.  

Faysal consulted several UN organizations on reproductive health issues throughout his career, including UNPFA, UNESCO, UNICEF, and the WHO. He also published extensively on sexual health issues, mainly focusing on ethnic minorities, LGBT groups, and people who have HIV/AIDs.
 

Variety

Lebanon

World Health Organization

WHO

Obstetrics

Gynecology

AUB

LBCI Next
France under pressure over disabled rights as Olympics loom
Prince Harry takes on Murdoch's UK group in latest court action against papers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-20

AUB, USJ issue joint statement, say freedom of expression is basis of Lebanon's advantage in the region

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-10

WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system

LBCI
World
06:11

WHO says 'high risk of biological hazard' after Sudan laboratory seized

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanese evacuated from Sudan to arrive in Lebanon in two batches

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:11

European stock trading app Lightyear arrives on the web

LBCI
Variety
08:09

Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling

LBCI
Variety
07:55

Romanian prosecutors add charge against online personality Tristan Tate

LBCI
Variety
07:55

KitKat sweetens Nestle sales with Easter, Valentine's Day comeback

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07

38 countries call for impartial investigation into Beirut Blast at UN Human Rights Council

LBCI
Variety
07:46

“GPT” may be trademarked soon if OpenAI has its way

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-09

Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:55

Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app