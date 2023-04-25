France under pressure over disabled rights as Olympics loom

Variety
2023-04-25 | 06:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
France under pressure over disabled rights as Olympics loom
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
France under pressure over disabled rights as Olympics loom

Pascale Ribes and other campaigners for the rights of people with disabilities in France have an invite to meet the French president Wednesday. But because she uses a wheelchair, Ribes won’t risk traveling by public transport to the conference at the presidential Elysee Palace.

The nearest wheelchair-accessible Metro line is about a kilometer (half a mile) away and public buses in the French capital — host of the next Olympic Games — can be a time-gobbling ordeal for people with limited mobility, Ribes says.

So the president of the lobbying group APF France Handicap will instead ride by taxi in hopes of delivering her message to President Emmanuel Macron that France is lagging in its obligations to ensure equal rights for people with disabilities.

Ribes warns that instead of showcasing France, the 2024 Olympics risk highlighting the country’s failings unless there’s quick action to make the Paris Games and the host country more mindful of the needs and rights of people with disabilities.

“We really want the games to be a success,” Ribes said in an Associated Press interview, but France needs “to press on the accelerator” because “a catastrophic scenario is in the offing if we don’t.”

Ribes isn’t the only critical voice as Macron hosts France’s first national conference on disabilities since the COVID-19 pandemic. This month, an arm of the Council of Europe, the continent’s foremost human rights body, found France in violation of a European treaty on social and economic rights, citing multiple failings toward adults and children with disabilities.

The ruling from the COE’s European Committee of Social Rights isn’t legally binding. But campaigners in France hope its rebuke will give them greater leverage to push Macron for remedies.

The looming deadlines of the July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024, Olympics and Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 Paralympics are also upping the pressure.

Paris Olympic organizers say all guests at the games will be treated to an “ inclusive, trailblazing and unique experience ” and that the host city will “provide the best possible conditions for para-athletes and visitors with disabilities.” Organizers say they’re aiming for “an obstacle-free experience for all,” with 100% of venues to be accessible for people with disabilities and all games volunteers to be trained in catering for their needs, so as to “avoid users feeling that they have any kind of disability.”

In March, the government’s ministers for the Olympics, transport and people with disabilities, as well as chief Paris Games organizer Tony Estanguet, collectively wrote to Ribes to respond to her group’s concerns that, without urgent action, thousands of spectators with disabilities won’t be able to reach competition venues and won’t find accessible accommodation.

They pledged that 150 to 200 shuttle buses will be laid on for people who use wheelchairs and said they’re aiming for a five-fold increase in Paris’ flotilla of accessible taxis, from 200 to 1,000, by games-time.

Ribes acknowledges that government authorities and games organizers are quickening the pace of preparations and says “the will is there” to tackle accessibility problems highlighted by her group and others.

“We’ll continue to be extremely vigilant,” she says.

But Ribes and others say opportunities have also been lost. A major complaint is that 123 years after the inauguration of the Paris Metro’s first line — for the 1900 Olympics and World’s Fair — much of the capital’s historic subway system is still inaccessible to people who use wheelchairs. On the network of 309 stations, only one line with 13 stations is fully accessible.

“It’s shameful,” says Ribes. “The image of France is at stake. The impression we have is one of great inertia.”

Other Olympic cities have done better. In Tokyo, more than 90% of the 758 subway and rail stations were already wheelchair-accessible when it hosted the Olympics in 2021. In 2012 host London, around a third of Tube stations have step-free access, meaning they’re equipped with lifts, ramps and level surfaces so people with disabilities don’t have to use stairs or escalators, the London Underground says. In Barcelona, Olympic host in 1992, transport operator TMB says only 12 of its 165 metro stations remain unaccessible.

Paris public transport operator RATP says that making the Metro accessible “is complex because of numerous technical obstacles” in the capital where space above and below ground is at a premium. It says 32 stations will be accessible by games-time and that other transport options are plentiful. The entire Paris bus network and 86% of bus lines serving the suburbs are accessible, as are all eight of the city’s tram lines and two of its major crosstown rail lines, the RATP says.

But transport deficiencies in France were among the problems that the COE’s social rights committee seized upon in its ruling made public on April 17. The 15-member committee that monitors whether countries are complying with their commitments to the European Social Charter unanimously said that shortages in support services and lack of accessibility to buildings and public transport for people with disabilities cause “many families to live in precarious circumstances.”

Ribes says that taking a bus in Paris is difficult with her wheelchair because “sometimes you have to wait for the second or the third bus to be able to get on board, because the buses are packed.” And braving the Paris Metro, she says, is “impossible for me” because of the shortage of fully accessible lines.

“It’s too dangerous,” she says. “It’s not at all seen as a right.”

AP
 

Variety

France

Rights

People

Disability

Wheelchair

Public Transport

Olympics

LBCI Next
Inside Meta's scramble to catch up on AI
Lebanese OB-GYN joins one leading panels guiding WHO's work
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:02

France says evacuated 538 people from Sudan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-20

German Ambassador says extending municipal terms neglects people’s constitutional rights

LBCI
World
2023-03-07

EU sanctions 9 people over sexual violence and violating women's rights

LBCI
Variety
03:56

France's Bonifacio hosts Byblos as part of signing an agreement between the two cities

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:11

European stock trading app Lightyear arrives on the web

LBCI
Variety
08:09

Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling

LBCI
Variety
07:55

Romanian prosecutors add charge against online personality Tristan Tate

LBCI
Variety
07:55

KitKat sweetens Nestle sales with Easter, Valentine's Day comeback

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-03

Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-23

Ecem April Onutman, Model of Models of Turkiye

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-18

Saudi FM's visit to Damascus marks new chapter in Gulf-Syria ties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:55

Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app