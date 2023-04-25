Twitter will now show labels on tweets with reduced visiblity

Twitter said today that it will add labels to tweets that have been flagged by the company to reduce their visibility. Elon Musk & Co. touted this as a “freedom of speech, not reach” move.

“Restricting the reach of Tweets helps reduce binary ‘leave up versus take down’ content moderation decisions and supports our freedom of speech vs freedom of reach approach,” the company said at that time.



“However, like other social platforms, we have not historically been transparent when we’ve taken this action.”