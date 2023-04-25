Twitter will now show labels on tweets with reduced visiblity

Variety
2023-04-25 | 07:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Twitter will now show labels on tweets with reduced visiblity
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Twitter will now show labels on tweets with reduced visiblity

Twitter said today that it will add labels to tweets that have been flagged by the company to reduce their visibility. Elon Musk & Co. touted this as a “freedom of speech, not reach” move.
 
“Restricting the reach of Tweets helps reduce binary ‘leave up versus take down’ content moderation decisions and supports our freedom of speech vs freedom of reach approach,” the company said at that time.

“However, like other social platforms, we have not historically been transparent when we’ve taken this action.”
 

Variety

Twitter

now

Show

Labels

Tweets

Reduced

Visibility

LBCI Next
UK to press ahead with long anticipated reform to tackle Big Tech’s market power
Trevor Noah wins Webby for 'Daily Show' segment supporting gun control
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-21

Twitter seemingly now requires all advertisers to have a verified checkmark

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-18

Twitter to label tweets that get downranked for violating its hate speech policy

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-14

Twitter introduces 10,000 character long tweets for Blue subscribers

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-13

Twitter partners with eToro to show real-time stock and crypto information

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:11

European stock trading app Lightyear arrives on the web

LBCI
Variety
08:09

Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling

LBCI
Variety
07:55

Romanian prosecutors add charge against online personality Tristan Tate

LBCI
Variety
07:55

KitKat sweetens Nestle sales with Easter, Valentine's Day comeback

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-03

Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-23

Ecem April Onutman, Model of Models of Turkiye

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-18

Saudi FM's visit to Damascus marks new chapter in Gulf-Syria ties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:55

Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app