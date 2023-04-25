UK to press ahead with long anticipated reform to tackle Big Tech’s market power

UK to press ahead with long anticipated reform to tackle Big Tech's market power
UK to press ahead with long anticipated reform to tackle Big Tech’s market power

The UK has signaled it will press ahead with an ex ante competition reform aimed at addressing the market muscle of Big Tech.

The legislation will also aim to strengthen consumer rights by targeting fake reviews and subscription traps, with the aim of making it less of a minefield for web users to shop online and extricate themselves from unwanted contracts.

The government, under current prime minister Rishi Sunak, looks to be retrieving a ball that was hoofed into the long grass by former PM Boris Johnson — when, just over a year ago, he dodged pressing ahead with the long anticipated ex ante digital competition reform in favor of dither and delay.
 

