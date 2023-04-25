Crypto exchange Coinbase sues SEC over rulemaking petition

Variety
2023-04-25 | 07:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Crypto exchange Coinbase sues SEC over rulemaking petition
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Crypto exchange Coinbase sues SEC over rulemaking petition

Coinbase has filed a petition to compel the US Securities and Exchange Commission to respond to a months-old petition that asks whether the securities regulator would allow the industry to be regulated using existing SEC frameworks, the exchange firm said on Monday, escalating its tensions with the regulator that has ramped up enforcement actions and warnings against crypto firms, including the American giant.

In the July 2022 petition, Coinbase asked whether the SEC would “propose and adopt rules to govern the regulation of securities that are offered and traded via digitally native methods.” The SEC never responded to the petition.

“The rulemaking process exists so that agencies can develop regulation with the benefit of public input, and have their position tested through judicial review. To date, more than 1,700 entities and individuals have submitted comments to Coinbase’s petition echoing the request for clarity,” Coinbase chief legal officer Paul Grewal wrote in a blog post.
 

Variety

Coinbase

SEC

Crypto

Exchange

Sues

Over

Rulemaking

Petition

LBCI Next
“GPT” may be trademarked soon if OpenAI has its way
Cryptoverse: Investors pick their AI race horses
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-24

Coinbase, SEC on collision course for 'existential' clash over crypto industry

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

Coinbase falls after US SEC threatens to sue over some crypto products

LBCI
World
2023-03-28

US regulator sues top crypto exchange Binance, CEO for 'willful evasion'

LBCI
Variety
07:32

Cryptoverse: Investors pick their AI race horses

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:37

With $20M in new funding, Hydrosat preps climate-monitoring satellites for launch

LBCI
Variety
08:34

Ispace attempted to land on the moon for the first time

LBCI
Variety
08:33

India warns e-commerce giants, urges adoption of open network

LBCI
Variety
08:31

SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-18

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-13

Apple leads charge as India’s smartphone exports double in record surge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor

LBCI
Variety
05:28

Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:39

Price of gasoline drops by 30,000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanese evacuated from Sudan to arrive in Lebanon in two batches

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app