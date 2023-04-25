Snapchat sees spike in 1-star reviews as users pan the ‘My AI’ feature, calling for its removal

The user reviews for Snapchat’s “My AI” feature are in — and they’re not good. Launched last week to global users after initially being a subscriber-only addition, Snapchat’s new AI chatbot powered by OpenAI’s GPT technology is now pinned to the top of the app’s Chat tab where users can ask it questions and get instant responses. But following the chatbot’s rollout to Snapchat’s wider community, Snapchat’s app has seen a spike in negative reviews amid a growing number of complaints shared on social media.



Over the past week, Snapchat’s average US App Store review was 1.67, with 75 percent of reviews being one-star, according to data from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower. For comparison, across Q1 2023, the Snapchat average US App Store review was 3.05, with only 35 percent of reviews being one-star.



The number of daily reviews has also increased by five times over the last week, the firm noted.