Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling

Variety
2023-04-25 | 08:09
Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling
Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling

The music-streaming giant passes the magic half-a-billion mark for the first time.
 
Spotify now has 515 million monthly active users (MAUs), representing a 5 percent increase on the previous quarter and 22 percent increase on the corresponding period last year.

This is the first time Spotify has claimed a user base in excess of half-a-billion users, with 210 million premium subscribers and 317 million on the ad-supported plan.

This represents a ratio of 40 percent paid-to-free listeners, a ratio that seems to be falling. For comparison, Spotify’s premium subscribers constituted 46 percent of its overall user base in 2019, falling to 45 percent in 2020, 44 percent in 2021, and 43 percent last year.
 

