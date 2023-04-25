News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling
Variety
2023-04-25 | 08:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling
The music-streaming giant passes the magic half-a-billion mark for the first time.
Spotify now has 515 million monthly active users (MAUs), representing a 5 percent increase on the previous quarter and 22 percent increase on the corresponding period last year.
This is the first time Spotify has claimed a user base in excess of half-a-billion users, with 210 million premium subscribers and 317 million on the ad-supported plan.
This represents a ratio of 40 percent paid-to-free listeners, a ratio that seems to be falling. For comparison, Spotify’s premium subscribers constituted 46 percent of its overall user base in 2019, falling to 45 percent in 2020, 44 percent in 2021, and 43 percent last year.
TechCrunch
Variety
Spotify
Half Billion
Users
Premium
To Free
Ratio
Falling
Next
European stock trading app Lightyear arrives on the web
Romanian prosecutors add charge against online personality Tristan Tate
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities
Variety
2023-04-12
Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities
0
Variety
07:48
Snapchat sees spike in 1-star reviews as users pan the ‘My AI’ feature, calling for its removal
Variety
07:48
Snapchat sees spike in 1-star reviews as users pan the ‘My AI’ feature, calling for its removal
0
World
06:45
China completes landmark national real estate registration system
World
06:45
China completes landmark national real estate registration system
0
Variety
2023-04-24
Bonus BeReal comes to UK, lets users post more than once a day
Variety
2023-04-24
Bonus BeReal comes to UK, lets users post more than once a day
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:37
With $20M in new funding, Hydrosat preps climate-monitoring satellites for launch
Variety
08:37
With $20M in new funding, Hydrosat preps climate-monitoring satellites for launch
0
Variety
08:34
Ispace attempted to land on the moon for the first time
Variety
08:34
Ispace attempted to land on the moon for the first time
0
Variety
08:33
India warns e-commerce giants, urges adoption of open network
Variety
08:33
India warns e-commerce giants, urges adoption of open network
0
Variety
08:31
SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site
Variety
08:31
SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-24
US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-24
US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS
0
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
0
World
2023-04-18
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
World
2023-04-18
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
0
Variety
2023-04-13
Apple leads charge as India’s smartphone exports double in record surge
Variety
2023-04-13
Apple leads charge as India’s smartphone exports double in record surge
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
2
Press Highlights
01:37
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
Press Highlights
01:37
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
3
Variety
05:28
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
Variety
05:28
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
4
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
5
Lebanon News
03:20
Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria
Lebanon News
03:20
Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria
6
Lebanon Economy
03:39
Price of gasoline drops by 30,000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
03:39
Price of gasoline drops by 30,000 LBP
7
Lebanon News
08:55
LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals
Lebanon News
08:55
LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals
8
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanese evacuated from Sudan to arrive in Lebanon in two batches
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanese evacuated from Sudan to arrive in Lebanon in two batches
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store