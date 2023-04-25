European stock trading app Lightyear arrives on the web

UK-based stock-trading startup Lightyear is finally expanding to the web, nearly two years after the company first emerged out of stealth.



Founded out of London in 2020, Lightyear is one of a number of fintechs that promise an easy conduit for the general public to invest their money in some of the world’s biggest companies. But while mobile may be the preeminent internet device for most people these days, people still like the option to peruse their investments on a larger-screened device such as a laptop — and that is what Lightyear is now offering.