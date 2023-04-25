Opera launches Opera One browser with a new tab grouping concept

Opera launches Opera One browser with a new tab grouping concept

Opera has launched a new browser called Opera One, which will eventually replace its flagship browser. The Norway-based company said that this new browser has elements that will make it ready for a “generative AI-based future” without specifying what it means.

The core feature for Opera One, which is being launched as a developer preview, is a new tab grouping concept called “Tab Islands.” It automatically groups tabs based on context. For instance, if you are looking for dinner places, tabs with different menus and locations will be clubbed together. If you are working on a bunch of Google docs, they will be grouped together as well.
 

