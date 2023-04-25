ZEBOX, an incubator for supply chain startups, launches its Asia hub in Singapore

2023-04-25
ZEBOX, an incubator for supply chain startups, launches its Asia hub in Singapore
ZEBOX, an incubator for supply chain startups, launches its Asia hub in Singapore

ZEBOX, an international accelerator network founded by shipping conglomerate CMA CGM to introduce more tech innovation into the supply chain industry, announced today the launch of its APAC headquarters. Based in Singapore, ZEBOX Asia will also look at markets like Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Japan and Korea.

The APAC hub is backed by Enterprise Singapore, a board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry to foster SME development, and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, alongside industry partners Bureau Veritas Marine and Offshore, PSA unboXed and Synergy Marine Group.

Founded in 2018 by CMA CGM Group chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saadé, ZEBOX already has hubs in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, West Africa and the Caribbeans, which have collectively worked with 100 startups that have raised a total of $235 million in funding. It has 20 corporate partners that startups collaborate with while they are in ZEBOX’s incubator, including BNP Paribas, CEVA Logistics, Infosys, BNSG Railway, Port of Virginia and Centrime.
 

