Klarna’s latest update introduces a personal shopping assistant and new creator tools

2023-04-25 | 08:22
Klarna’s latest update introduces a personal shopping assistant and new creator tools
Klarna’s latest update introduces a personal shopping assistant and new creator tools

Klarna, the payments and shopping platform, announced today new features and updates that aim to give users a more personalized shopping experience.

This includes “Ask Klarna,” a personal shopping assistant where users can speak to real fashion experts; “Creator Shops,” a customized storefront for content creators; an AI-powered discovery shopping feed; and a resell functionality, among other new tools.

The suite of new features – which are rolling out to select regions like the U.S., the UK and Germany — comes as the Swedish fintech company continues shifting its focus away from only being a buy now, pay later platform and more toward becoming an overall shopping destination for its 150 million users.
 

