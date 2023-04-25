India warns e-commerce giants, urges adoption of open network

India will use the “full force of the government” to promote the adoption of its open e-commerce network, cautioning e-commerce giants failing to join the initiative within the stipulated time frame may result in withdrawal of the offer.



The commerce minister of India Piyush Goyal reiterated his appeal to the e-commerce giants to join the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and warned that at some stage “we will also have to cut off those who are left behind.”



ONDC is an Indian government-backed initiative that strives to democratize the e-commerce landscape by offering a zero-commission platform. Several players from the industry including PhonePe and Paytm have joined the interoperable network that allows buyers and sellers to do business regardless of the service they use.