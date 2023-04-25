Ispace attempted to land on the moon for the first time

Variety
2023-04-25 | 08:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ispace attempted to land on the moon for the first time
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Ispace attempted to land on the moon for the first time

After five long months journeying through space, ispace’s Hakuto-R lander is ready to greet the lunar surface.
 
The Japanese company is expecting to land Hakuto-R at 12:40 PM EST today. If successful, this first mission will no doubt be a huge boon for ispace’s ambitious plans to send two subsequent landers to the moon in 2024 and 2025. It would also make them the first private company to land on the moon, and the first spacecraft from Japan to do so. (China, the United States, and the USSR have been the only nations to reach the lunar surface.)
 
This first mission, appropriately named Mission 1, kicked off last December when a SpaceX Falcon 9 launched the lander into space. Since then, the lander has performed a number of maneuvers to stay on track in its path to the moon. At its farthest point, Hakuto-R traveled as much as 1.4 million kilometers from Earth. This is the farthest any privately funded, commercially operated spacecraft has traveled into space.
 

Variety

Ispace

Attempt

Land

Moon

First

Time

LBCI Next
With $20M in new funding, Hydrosat preps climate-monitoring satellites for launch
India warns e-commerce giants, urges adoption of open network
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-24

First German military plane with 101 evacuees from Sudan lands in Berlin

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Watch SpaceX try to launch Starship to orbit for the first time… again

LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Finland completes first NATO exercise as alliance member

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-12

Iran's embassy in Riyadh opens gates for first time in years

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:37

With $20M in new funding, Hydrosat preps climate-monitoring satellites for launch

LBCI
Variety
08:33

India warns e-commerce giants, urges adoption of open network

LBCI
Variety
08:31

SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site

LBCI
Variety
08:29

Tyre Coast Nature Reserve signs new agreement to care for sea turtles

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-21

South Korea's 'jeonse' rent-free renters hit by property downturn

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-24

US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
World
2023-04-18

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor

LBCI
Variety
05:28

Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:39

Price of gasoline drops by 30,000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanese evacuated from Sudan to arrive in Lebanon in two batches

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app