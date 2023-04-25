With $20M in new funding, Hydrosat preps climate-monitoring satellites for launch

2023-04-25 | 08:37
With $20M in new funding, Hydrosat preps climate-monitoring satellites for launch
With $20M in new funding, Hydrosat preps climate-monitoring satellites for launch

Data is becoming as precious as water in precision agriculture, and Hydrosat aims to help provide both with a new set of Earth observation satellites. The company has raised a $20M A round, including $5 million in non-dilutive funding, which should put the first two thermal infrared satellites into orbit.

The company’s mission is to provide customers from agribusinesses to the government real-time thermal infrared data, which can be used for solutions from drought prediction to ecosystem monitoring to disease vector mapping.

“The ability to track water stress and climate impacts in real time is a critical pain point for Hydrosat’s agribusiness, financial, and government customers,” Hydrosat CEO Pieter Fossel tells TechCrunch. “This need is only being felt more acutely with the increasing pace of extreme weather events brought on by climate change and increasing instability in global food supply chains from geopolitics and the war in Ukraine.”
 

