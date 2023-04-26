Top US banks face little investor pressure on fossil-fuel financing

Variety
2023-04-26 | 04:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Top US banks face little investor pressure on fossil-fuel financing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Top US banks face little investor pressure on fossil-fuel financing

Top US bank investors gave only slim support on Tuesday to shareholder resolutions calling for the lenders to wind down new fossil fuel financing, setbacks for climate activists who had hoped for new constraints on the oil and gas industries.

The resolutions won only about 10% support of votes cast at Citigroup Inc (C.N) and 7% at Bank of America,(BAC.N) bank executives said during their annual shareholder meetings held online. Investors rejected a similar resolution at Wells Fargo & Co, (WFC.N) said executives, though they did not give an exact tally.

Heidi Welsh, executive director of the Sustainable Investments Institute, which tracks such votes, had said the non-binding items needed 20% support to get much traction.

Given Tuesday's tallies, "It seems pretty clear that the big banks are going to keep financing fossil-based energy development, even though that is enabling the growing systemic risks and costs that are already hitting us from climate change," Welsh said. 

Welsh and activists pointed to other signs investors remain concerned about climate matters. For instance a resolution calling for Citi to report on its concern for the rights of Indigenous peoples, which had an environmental component, won 31% support, typically enough to draw boardroom attention.

The phase-out resolutions from proponents including the Sierra Club Foundation called for new bank policies to step back from lending and underwriting new fossil fuel exploration and development. They were seen as an important test of investor sentiment after similar ones fared badly last year.

Sierra Club representative Jessye Waxman said in a statement the results showed most investors are not aligning their proxy votes with their environmental positions.

"As the climate crisis worsens, investors must move beyond calls for disclosure only and demand companies take real steps to align their business practices with their stated climate commitments," Waxman said.

All three major US banks had opposed the resolutions, citing their other efforts to achieve net-zero by 2050.

Citi CEO Jane Fraser said during her bank's meeting that while global emissions must be reduced, "we simply don't yet have affordable alternatives at the scale and reliability that is required" to move national economies off of fossil fuels.

Reuters 
 

Variety

US

Banks

Investor

Pressure

Fossil-Fuel

Fuel

Financing

LBCI Next
Montana governor seeks to broaden bill that would ban TikTok to cover other social media platforms
UniSieve’s filters use special crystals to reduce industrial emissions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

Tech investors focus on profits after layoffs; companies to highlight AI

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-21

Coinbase continues overseas expansion amid US regulatory pressure

LBCI
World
2023-04-21

US food banks warn of strain as Republicans seek food aid cuts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-21

MP Boustani to LBCI: Bankruptcy of banks means bankruptcy of economy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Lebanese cinema: A beacon of hope despite the crisis

LBCI
Variety
07:55

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers reveal what ignites quasars

LBCI
Variety
07:24

UK blocks Microsoft’s planned $68.7B Activision bid, saying it would ‘substantially weaken competition’

LBCI
Variety
07:21

Google parent announces stock buyback, modest beat on ad sales

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22

Lebanon's economy grows by two percent in 2022 amid increase in tourism: Mikati

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-27

Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-03

Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:52

Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app